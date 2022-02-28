The Curtain Call – Somebody To Love

Charlotte Smith, Lauren Brady and Alex Hogg

Welcome back to another fresh batch of The Curtain Call. The Nottingham New Theatre has been keeping busy and is about to begin another season of In-House shows. Tune in to hear all the behind the scenes of the only entirely student-run theatre in England!

We are kicking off with ‘Somebody to Love’, written by Lauren Brady. Charlotte had the chance to sit down with directors Alex Hogg and Lauren Brady over zoom to discuss all things lockdown, LGBTQ+ love and read-throughs.

‘Somebody to Love’ is playing at The Nottingham New Theatre from 2nd – 5th March.

You can reserve your tickets here: newtheatre.org.uk/

Featured image courtesy of Daisy Forster and Kit Sinclair via canva.com

Music: www.royaltyfree-music.com, Musway Studio – 085-2 – Ambient Background

