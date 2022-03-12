The Curtain Call – Mojo

Charlotte Smith, Daisy Norton and James Fellas-Laurie

Welcome back to another fresh batch of The Curtain Call. The Nottingham New Theatre has been keeping busy creating another season of incredible In-House shows. Tune in to hear all the behind the scenes of the only entirely student-run theatre in England!

On this episode, listen to the directors of Jez Butterworth’s ‘Mojo’, Daisy Norton and James Fellas-Laurie, discuss Mojo’s live band, personalised cocktails and staging as well as the night they were told that their play got picked.

Mojo is playing at The Nottingham New Theatre from March 16th-19th and you can reserve your tickets here: newtheatre.org.uk/ to enter the world of Ezra’s Atlantic Club in Soho during the summer of 1958.

