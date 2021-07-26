Off the Page: Stories from Ancient Greece to Outer Space

Creative Writing Society

Welcome to Off the Page! Impact is now collaborating with UoN’s Creative Writing Society to publish their podcast. In this episode, listen to some marvellous (and out of this world) fiction written by our very own Nottingham students as well as an extract from the heart-wrenching ‘Song of Achilles’.

Creative Writing Society

Featured image courtesy of Kit Sinclair and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Theme Music: Zigzag by Kevin MacLeod Link: incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5020-zigzag

License: filmmusic.io/standard-license

