The Curtain Call – Jekyll And Hyde And Hilda And Martin

Charlotte Smith, Nicholas Landon, Ylana Gibert and Nay Dhanak

Welcome back to another fresh batch of The Curtain Call. The Nottingham New Theatre has been keeping busy creating another season of incredible In-House shows. Tune in to hear all the behind the scenes of the only entirely student-run theatre in England!

This week, Charlotte is joined by Nick, Ylana and Nay, the director and producers of ‘Jekyll and Hyde and Hilda and Martin’. They discuss the Nottingham New Theatre’s first ‘adventure romp’, writing literary references in an accessible way and managing a huge cast and crew (including a few members of Impact’s very own committee!).

Jekyll and Hyde and Hilda and Martin will be running at the Nottingham New Theatre from the 6th-10th April and you can reserve your tickets here: newtheatre.org.uk/

