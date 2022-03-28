The Curtain Call – Punk Rock

Rachel Coussins, Helena Hunt and Hannah Penny

Welcome back to another fresh batch of The Curtain Call. The Nottingham New Theatre has been keeping busy creating another season of incredible In-House shows. Tune in to hear all the behind the scenes of the only entirely student-run theatre in England!

This week, Hannah is joined virtually by Rachel and Helena, the director and producer of Simon Stephens’ ‘Punk Rock’. This dark play looks centres around a group of sixth-formers and step-by-step their dislocation, disjunction and latent aggression is revealed.

Punk Rock will be playing at the Nottingham New Theatre from the 30th March – 2nd April and you can reserve your tickets here: newtheatre.org.uk/

Featured image courtesy of Daisy Forster and Kit Sinclair via canva.com

Music: www.royaltyfree-music.com, Musway Studio – 085-2 – Ambient Background

