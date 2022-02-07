Officers Offline: Ep. 5 LGBT+ History Month

Sultan Chaudhury

February is LGBT+ History Month and your Students’ Union has a lot planned. Listen along to Sully, your Liberation Officer, to find out what’s in store for the month and how you can get involved!

https://exchange.nottingham.ac.uk/blog/lgbt-history-month-2022-unmuting-ourselves-creating-an-inclusive-culture/

Featured image courtesy of Hannah Penny and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Theme Music: Trippin Coffee by Jason Shaw, music by audionautix.com.

a href=”audionautix.com/” Creative Commons Music by Jason Shaw on Audionautix.com

