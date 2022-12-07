‘Unrefined’: An Interview with UoN Fashion Society

Jamey Heron-Waterhouse

On the 25th November, UoN’s Fashion Society hosted their fashion show titled ‘Unrefined’ at Alea Casino. Impact’s Jamey Heron-Waterhouse sat down to chat to Sara, the Media Director, Izzy, the Financial Officer and Website Director, and Josh, the President.

How long did it take to plan?

Sara: We probably should’ve done more planning, but we actually managed to organise the entire event in about three weeks

The fact that you wouldn’t be able to tell by the way everything ran so smoothly truly is proof of the talent of the committee to be able to put on a great show in just three short weeks.

The committee had Campus Nottingham to thank for the venue at Alea Casino, saying that they were a huge help and asking specifically to mention them, as they are so grateful.

What was it like to organise, any challenges?

Sara: From a fashion perspective, pulling the clothes and considering the models and their comfort.

At the heart of this society seems to be a genuine care for one another, as Sara describes that the comfort and individuality of the models was at the forefront of their designs.

Izzy: We had to compromise between different ideas; we all have different styles, we wanted to represent them.

This is a struggle everyone that has ever taken part in a group project will be familiar with. But again, at the core of their show was individuality.

How would you explain the title ‘Unrefined’ for your show? What does that term mean to you? How did you come up with the idea?

Josh: We came up with the theme during a brainstorm session. Everyone contributed to the idea of how we relate with fashion and the environment.

Sara: We wanted to do something that looks cool on the runway and even stared at the periodic table for inspiration.

This is proof that fashion really is applicable to all aspects of life. It aided their decision for the elemental aspect of the show, dividing the outfits into themes of air, fire, earth, and water.

Josh: We wanted to make fashion accessible to everyone but elevate it and make it fun again

This sentiment was really communicated in the buzz after the show. Many of the models expressed their genuine enjoyment and gratitude to the committee for allowing them to be a part of the show.

What was the significance, if any, of hosting a show made of widely recycled and upcycled clothing on Black Friday? Was it planned?

The show was hosted on Black Friday, which seemed to coincide with their anti-fast-fashion agenda as the pieces were all pulled from charity shops or using clothes that the models already owned.

It was a divine coincidence that it happened to be on Black Friday

Josh: Although we’d love to take credit for such a poignant date for our show, it was a divine coincidence that it happened to be on Black Friday. It happened to work out perfectly and pushed our message further.

Where did your passion for fashion come from?

It gives you the chance to express yourself without saying anything

Josh: Fashion is a language, something we all tap into, and we don’t realise how deep we are into it. It gives you the chance to express yourself without saying anything. How often do we feel we can genuinely express ourselves?

Sara: I wanted to do something expressive after the impact Covid had on my first two years of university.

Izzy: I have always been into fashion. When I was three, I was wearing little princess shoes and screamed because I didn’t have a bag to match it.

How did you come to be a part of the Fashion Society?

Josh: We all just wanted to get in the room.

This is certainly something many people can relate to when it comes to the exclusivity of the fashion industry.

Izzy: I wanted to get in somehow which is how I became treasurer. We all had a chance to put an input into every single thing.

It’s clear that each member of the committee, no matter the role, can be a part of the discussion.

Where did the profits from the show go?

Izzy: The profits just paid for the event. It was difficult to put money elsewhere because the photographer was professional and wanted to pay him what he’s worth, the venue was expensive, and we gave out free tote bags, made programmes, made posters.

It’s safe to claim that this was not only a show dedicated to fashion for everyone but organised by a committee that wants nothing more than to give their members a chance to showcase their love for fashion.

Is there anything else you’d like to say to our readers?

Sara: We are just grateful for our members. They consistently show up to our events despite the price. They love it and we love them.

Izzy: We have that connection, and I don’t feel like the last committee did that.

Fashion is for everyone

Josh: We aren’t an exclusive group of fashion snobs. We are not this separate fashion group. Fashion is for everyone.

In such an exclusive industry, this perspective is truly refreshing.

Izzy: People want to join but feel like they don’t have the best style. If you’re interested in it, then that’s enough- just come and hang with us.

