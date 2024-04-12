Princess Of Wales Announces Cancer Diagnosis

Blessing Nkama

The Princess of Wales has announced in an emotional video statement her early cancer diagnosis.

In the video statement, she explains that when she had her scheduled abdominal surgery in January, cancer had not been detected at that time. She revealed that tests subsequently “found cancer had been present.”

They are confident that she will make a full recovery

Details of the cancer have not been disclosed by Kensington Palace, however, they are confident that she will make a full recovery with promising preventative treatment. The princess said: "My medical team […] advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment." It is reported that she began chemotherapy in February and waited to announce the news to the public at the beginning of the children's Easter school holidays.

Despite the news, the Princess remains optimistic and confident in battling this disease and sends a positive message to those affected by it: “For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone.”

This announcement comes after speculation and conspiracy theories about her whereabouts and the nature of her condition. This was intensified after the release of a photoshopped image on Mother’s Day which was heavily criticised and quickly revoked from the public domain. The Princess in a written statement apologised for the mishap and explained she occasionally altered photos.

“Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused.”

Well-wishers across the world have showered the Royal Family with support at this announcement

The diagnosis comes after her father-in-law, King Charles III, revealed a cancer diagnosis in early February after a hospital procedure for benign prostate enlargement. “His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,”.

Well-wishers across the world have showered the Royal Family with support at this announcement. A message of support came from President Joe Biden, who wrote on X: “Jill and I join millions around the world in praying for your full recovery, Princess Kate.”

Kate’s diagnosis comes at a concerning time of an increasing global trend of early onset cancer in younger people. It has been reported that breast cancer and gastrointestinal cancers contributed to the rising cases of cancer in young people. “The global incidence of early-onset cancer increased by 79.1% and early-onset cancer deaths rose by 27.7% from 1990 to 2019, a 2023 study in the journal BMJ Oncology found “.

Princess Kate is not expected to return to her royal duties anytime soon and will not be in attendance with the Royal Family on Easter Sunday.

