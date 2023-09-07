PREMIER LEAGUE SUMMER TRANSFER ROUNDUP – PART TWO

Vinay Patel

Following the closure of the British transfer window, Vinay Patel is here to deliver the final part of the Premier League summer transfer roundup.

Manchester City:

Upon losing their Treble winning captain Ilkay Gundogan, to Barcelona, Man City have done their best to fill the gaping hole he has left. Chelsea’s Mateo Kovacic has joined for £25 million, as well as Matheus Nunes from Wolves, in a deal worth £53 million. Croatian centre back Josko Gvardiol departed RB Leipzig for £77 million, while Aymeric Laporte linked up with Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

Riyadh Mahrez also opted for the Saudi Pro League, with Al Ahli acquiring him for £30 million. Replacing him would be Jeremy Doku of Rennes, as the Belgian winger joined for a fee of £55 million. City fans however, will be disappointed with academy product Cole Palmer’s decision to join Chelsea, as he sought a permanent move away from the Etihad.

Liverpool:

Liverpool’s midfield rebuild got off to a great start, acquiring the signature of Brighton midfielder and World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister, for an initial £35 million. Attacking midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai later arrived from RB Leipzig, after the Reds activated his £60 million release clause. The departure of Fabinho and captain Jordan Henderson however, threw a spanner in the works, as both left for the Saudi Pro League.

After losing out on Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, Liverpool turned to Stuttgart’s Wataru Endo, who joined for £16 million. He was later followed by Bayern Munich’s Ryan Gravenberch, whose deadline day signature confirmed his £34 million move.

Luton Town:

Luton Town had some work to do in the transfer window if their fairy tale story was to continue beyond this season. The Hatters completed the permanent transfer of Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba, following a successful loan spell, while also signing winger Tahith Chong from Birmingham City. Luton also signed goalkeeping duo Thomas Kaminski and veteran Tim Krul, from Blackburn and Norwich respectively. Free agent Ross Barkley opted for a return to the Premier League, while centre back Teden Mengi joined from Man United for an undisclosed fee. Rob Edwards’ side have also completed loan deals for Man City wingback Issa Kabore and Arsenal midfielder Albert Sambi-Lokonga.

Manchester Utd:

Erik ten Hag’s side […] finally ended their drawn out search for a striker with the signing of Danish youngster Rasmus Hojlund

The cutthroat nature of football meant that David de Gea was quickly replaced by Andre Onana of Inter Milan, for £47 million. Erik ten Hag’s side also acquired Chelsea’s Mason Mount for £60 million, and they finally ended their drawn out search for a striker with the signing of Danish youngster Rasmus Hojlund, from Atalanta in a deal worth £72 million.

Jonny Evans has returned to his former club on a short term deal, while Tottenham’s Sergio Reguilon has been loaned in to provide cover for the injured Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia. United secured midfield target Sofyan Amrabat, on loan from Fiorentina, on deadline day, whilst replacing Dean Henderson with Fenerbahce’s Altay Bayindir.

Newcastle United:

Champions League newcomers Newcastle ensured that midfielder Sandro Tonali became the most expensive Italian player, as he switched Milan for the Magpies in a £55 million deal. Eddie Howe’s side also replaced the outgoing Allan Saint-Maximin, with Leicester’s Harvey Barnes for £39 million. Right back Tino Livramento has been signed from Southampton in a deal worth £32 million, while left back and boyhood fan Lewis Hall joined the club on loan from Chelsea.

Nottingham Forest:

Forest initially had a quiet start to the window, signing wingback Ole Aina on a free transfer and Man United winger Anthony Elanga, for £15 million. Corinthians centre hall Murillo was acquired for a similar transfer fee, while Chelsea midfielder Andrey Santos and Sevilla right back Gonzalo Montiel both joined on loan. Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner was signed just days before facing his old club in the season opener but things started to heat up on deadline day.

The Reds recruited Bologna midfielder Nicolas Dominguez, Benfica ‘keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos and Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi, before signing Norwich centre back Andrew Omobamidele, in a deal that could rise to £20 million. The deadline day mayhem continued, as Arsenal left back Nuno Tavares was loaned in, as well as former Liverpool striker Divock Origi, from AC Milan.

It is safe to say they have already re-invested the money they recouped from the sale of Brennan Johnson

However, the most notable signing had to be midfielder Ibrahim Sangare, who has joined from PSV in a club record £30 million deal. It is safe to say they have already re-invested the money they recouped from the sale of Brennan Johnson to Spurs, on the very same day.

Sheffield United:

Following the departure of key players Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge, Paul Heckingbottom’s side have their work cut out for them if they are to avoid the drop this season. Coventry midfielder Gustavo Hamer joined the Blades for £20 million, while centre back Auston Trusty has transferred from Arsenal in a deal worth £5 million. United have also signed midfielders Anis Ben Slimane and Vinicius Souza from Brondly and Lommel respectively, as well as free agent Tom Davies.

Cameron Archer will look to fill the Ndiaye-sized void, as he made the switch from Aston Villa in an £18 million deal, while forward Benie Traore joins from BK Hacken. James McAtee re-joins the Blades on loan, and joining him is fellow loanee Luke Thomas, from Leicester.

Tottenham Hotspur:

Ange Postecoglou was forced to start his revolution in spite of his key striker caught in two minds

With the transfer saga of England captain Harry Kane being dragged out over the entire summer, Ange Postecoglou was forced to start his revolution in spite of his key striker caught in two minds. James Maddison was signed from a relegated Leicester City, for £40 million, while Empoli’s Guglielmo Vicario replaced Hugo Lloris, in a deal worth £17 million.

Centre back Micky van de Ven was brought in to shore up the defence, with Wolfsburg receiving £43 million and winger Manor Solomon arrived on a free transfer. As Kane eventually left the club for Bayern Munich, Spurs agreed a £47 million deadline day deal with Nottingham Forest, for Welsh forward Brennan Johnson.

West Ham United:

While West Ham will have the Europa League to look forward to, they will do so without captain Declan Rice, who switched from East to North London, following his transfer to Arsenal. The Hammers eventually put the money to good use, signing midfielder Edson Alvarez from Ajax, for £35 million. Alvarez’s teammate Mohammed Kudus also followed suit, joining in a deal worth £38 million.

David Moyes’ side managed to acquire Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse for £30 million in what could be one of the bargains of the window. Stuttgart centre back Konstantinos Mavropanos was the Hammers’ fourth signing and rounded off a rather productive window, given the circumstances.

Wolverhampton Wanderers:

Wolves boss Gary O’Neill has been appointed to make do with a limited budget

The player sales of Collins, Jimenez, Nunes and club captain Ruben Neves, who joined Al Hilal for £47 million, only highlighted the alarming financial crisis taking place at the Molineux. Wolves boss Gary O’Neill has been appointed to make do with a limited budget and he has done so by signing midfielder Boubacar Traore, from Metz for £9.5 million. Joining him was centre back Santiago Bueno, from Girona, in a deal worth £8.5 million and Libertad winger, Enso Gonzalez.

As Matt Doherty returned to the club on a free transfer, Tommy Doyle was loaned in from Man City shortly after Nunes went the other way. Jean Ricner-Bellegarde became the club’s final signing on deadline day, joining from Strasbourg for £12.8 million.

Vinay Patel

Featured image courtesy of Nathan Rogers via Unsplash. Image use license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @liverpoolfc via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of @officialnffc via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

For further sports content and ways to get involved, follow @ImpactSport on Twitter and Instagram, and like the Impact Sport Facebook page!