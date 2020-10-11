Keeping Up With The Sussexes? Or not…

Lujain Alkhalaf

When I heard the announcement that Meghan and Harry plan to feature in their own reality show, I just sat for 30 seconds in silence, too shocked to say anything. Like, what?! All I could think was: how can these two ask for privacy and then sign a multi-million dollar deal?

It was initially thought that the couple would be followed by a camera crew for three months, but it was unclear if cameras would be allowed into their California home. There were also claims that Meghan had really pushed for the deal as she wanted the world to “see the real her”.

After the news broke that the highly popular ‘Keeping Up with The Kardashians’ would end in 2021, some branded Meghan as the new “Kim Kardashian”.

Those pushing this image included TV personality Piers Morgan, but, then again, Piers has never been a fan of Meghan and has remarked on every occasion possible that “Mrs Privacy took our prince”.

Thankfully, for the sake of both their reputations, the spokesman for the Sussexes confirmed that the couple would not, in fact, be taking part in any reality TV show.

Meghan and Harry have started their own production company, perhaps as their way of establishing a new career following their exit from the royal family

Now, although it seems that the Sussexes don’t want to enter the realm of reality TV, they have signed a number of other deals with Netflix.

Some of their current projects in the making include: a nature documentary series and an animated series, the latter of which celebrates inspiring women, although further details on this project are yet to be released.

The Sussexes have, also, already participated in a few documentaries. Although Meghan reportedly doesn’t plan on returning to acting, her first post-royal role was narrating the documentary film ‘Elephant’ for Disney+.

Meanwhile, in August, Harry took part in the ‘Rising Phoenix’ documentary which covered the history and impact of the Paralympic games. Harry has also announced plans to co-produce a mental health documentary alongside Oprah.

Furthermore, Meghan and Harry have started their own production company, perhaps as their way of establishing a new career following their exit from the royal family.

They stated that they wanted to create content which “informs but also gives hope” and that they want to share “impactful content”

They plan to produce documentaries, feature-films, children’s programmes, scripted television series and feature series in their company, but they are yet to reveal the name of the production company.

They stated that they wanted to create content which “informs but also gives hope” and that they want to share “impactful content”.

And with regard to the book “Finding Freedom”, the Sussexes have denied claims that they were involved in collaborating with the authors of the book, which was released back in July.

However, Meghan lost this court battle and was accused of providing personal information “to set out her own version of events in a favourable way”.

Even though you may question how committed the Sussexes are to their demands for privacy, it appears that so far they have kept their word on remaining private in many aspects of their life.

They don’t appear to be starring in their reality TV show any time soon, and their production company is aimed at informing and providing hope, rather than as a means for broadcasting their private lives.

