Valiant Comeback Falls Short As Notts American Football Lose BUCS Big Wednesday Opener To Dominant UWE Bullets

On the eve of BUCS Big Wednesday, the National American Football Championships were set to take place at David Ross Sport’s Village. UWE (University of West England) Bullets had conceded only one touchdown all season and their wealth of foreign import talent meant they were somewhat favourites, but with Nottingham on home turf the game was evenly matched.

It’s fair to say it wasn’t the smoothest of openings for the Nation’s most anticipated University sporting event of the year!

Nottingham won the toss. Or did they? No, they definitely did, but it didn’t seem that the referee quite knew what was going on at all. Once that was resolved, Nottingham decided to defer their possession to the second half, kicking off to the Bullets to begin the game.

If that wasn’t confusing enough for the casual fan, the first regulation play of the game was flagged due to a delay of game. Anyone watching American Football for the first time would have been truly excused for not having a clue what was going on!

The game continued however, and a strong defensive effort by the Notts Defence saw UWE punt on their first possession.

Notts were led out by Quarterback Joshua Greaves. An American post-graduate student studying International Business. Greaves had played his college football at Division III school Occidental College in Los Angeles.

Nottingham effectively navigated difficult field position and a deep throw to WR JaTory Reid meant Notts were into UWE territory and on the front foot. Some strong tackling by the UWE defence (#4 and #23 particularly), meant that Notts were finding it difficult to punch the ball in.

But then a breakthrough! Or so everyone thought. Nottingham had the ball in the endzone but a holding call in the backfield meant the play was chalked off. That was to set the precedent for the game, with multiple penalties being called throughout the first half (at one point, there was seven consecutive penalties in a row).

Notts went on to miss the Field Goal but after UWE fumbled on their next possession, UoN had the ball back and this time were able to punch it into the end zone with no laundry on the field. 7-0 UoN.

Some fierce running by Jenkins and Carson, however, meant that UWE quickly replied with a touchdown of their own and with a successful 2pt conversion, UWE took the lead 8-7.

This is how the two teams entered half time, after another missed kick by the UoN field goal team.

Half Time: UWE 8 -7 University of Nottingham

The second half started relatively well for Nottingham before Greaves, under pressure, threw a wayward pass into the arms of UWE’s #7 for what was his first of three interceptions on the night. UWE weren’t wasteful this possession and punched the ball in to make it 14-7 UWE.

Again, Greaves, under pressure by a relentless UWE front 4 was rushed into making an ill-advised throw and was picked-off by the UWE linebacker #8. UWE’s Carson made no mistake this time and pounded the ball in for another score. Failed 2pt conversion however but the score stood at 20-7 UWE.

At this moment, Nottingham needed some magic. Fortunately, magic was exactly what they got as from the kick off #83 Eli Sawyers ran 85-yards on the return straight in for a UoN score. 20-14 UWE.

A victory for Nottingham was still a long way away but was made possible by a superhuman interception on the next UWE drive by defensive back #25. At full stretch, the UoN safety restored some belief into the Nottingham faithful at DRSV.

Immediately after, Greaves showed his class and threw a perfect back corner fade to #88! What a game we were witnessing.

Unfortunately, this valiant comeback effort had meant the UoN players were running on reserves and UWE were able to march back down the field and punch the ball in with only moments left in the game. 28-21 UWE.

This is how the game would end as Nottingham just didn’t have the seconds to spare to spark another remarkable turnaround.

Full Time: UWE 28 – 21 University of Nottingham

UWE took the first championship crown of the 2022 BUCS Big Wednesday leaving the hearts of the Nottingham Ultras in pieces.

The determination by Nottingham to claw themselves back into a game that was seemingly lost will give them great belief however that they can return in 12 months’ time and look to, once again, become BUCS American Football National Champions.

Matthew Cotter

Featured image used courtesy of University of Nottingham Sport via Facebook. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of @uonaf via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of @uwebullets via Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

