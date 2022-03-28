SU Elections 2022 Winners: Women*’s Officer – Noa Holt

India Marriott

Noa Holt has been elected as your new Women*’s Officer for 2022/23. Impact’s India caught up with Noa to ask her a few questions.

Q1. What are you most looking forward to in your role?

I’m really really excited to speak to as many people as possible across campus, to speak to all people who identify as women* and put that into making a change. I already know that my policies are going to have a big impact, specifically the women*’s only gym space, so I’m really excited to see how that will empower others!

Q2. What was the highlight of your campaign?

I think the highlight of my campaign was definitely when I stood at the top of the Portland steps with a massive cardboard poster with all my policies on, so many people came up to me to discuss them and to show their support and it was so lovely to see that level of support!

“Thank you so much for voting, I do genuinely mean it when I say I want to put my policies into place“

Q3. Did you face any challenges when campaigning? Now campaigning is back in person, did you find it difficult to manage this alongside online campaigning?

I think the most challenging part of campaigning was that it really took me out of my comfort zone. I was going up to people I didn’t know and talking to them about my campaign, I wasn’t always met with the most pleasant response so I had to overcome that but overall it was an amazing experience!

Q4. Congratulations again, is there anything you’d like to say to the people who voted for you?

Obviously just thank you so much for voting, I do genuinely mean it when I say I want to put my policies into place and fight for what they want!

Q5. How will you be celebrating?

I’m going out for cocktails with some friends!

Featured image is courtesy of Chiara Crompton. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to this image.

In-article images courtesy of Max Harries. Permission to use granted to Impact. No changes were made to these images.

