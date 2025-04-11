You’ll know if it’s right: In conversation with LEFTLION’S Caradoc Gayer

Mary Carolan

I met Caradoc in November. If I’m being honest, I have never really led an interview before, so I was epically nervous. Mind you, I am unbelievably in love with the print he works for. So, it was important that I make an impression. Anyway, I told him that I’d never really led an interview before, so my plan is more to have a conversation and take things from it. I like taking feeling, rather than quotes. I suppose that’s another thing I am going to have to get used to. But he seemed to appeal to that, maybe the informality was refreshing. So, my nervousness is a win for once.

We spoke on the necessary questions, his going to Nottingham University, graduating with a first in an English degree (the same degree as my own!). Then too, his high commendation for an MA in Magazine Journalism. In this time, he hosted shows for Nottingham’s URN (university radio Nottingham) and went from contributing writer to Editor-in Chief for The Mic Magazine. Amongst other experiences, connections and writing, Caradoc became an intermittent intern across three months for our shared love, Left lion. Shortly, hired as an assistant editor and often still contributing pieces.

THE PAGES MADE UP FROM FREELANCE VOLUNTEERS, WONDERFULLY SPEAKS TO AUTHENTICITY

If you aren’t familiar with Left lion, you have most definitely seen their publications around town, perhaps just missing them by the door of your favourite vintage shop. Their charm is undeniable, an electric part of their success. Made from a small team of journalists, illustrators, photographers and graphic designers, Left lion is for Nottingham’s culture. Their own website, admitting they serve up ‘everything from local contemporary literature, to interviews with people who review public toilets’. The pages made up from freelance volunteers, wonderfully speaks to authenticity, and absolutely the goodness of journalism. Which, often, I find difficult to believe in. If not written by the people, what can it really say for culture

We spoke a lot on circumstance.

“You’ll know if it’s right”.

MEETING THE RIGHT PEOPLE WITH THE RIGHT VALUES AND THE RIGHT ADVICE DIDN’T SEEM SO UNACHIEVABLE

Sometimes it’s hard to believe in an industry that often feels like it doesn’t want you. Connections are everything, and hard work seems to only get you so far before the meter runs out and your left on the side of the road with your thumb up and no water. But I think that afternoon, meeting the right people with the right values and the right advice didn’t seem so unachievable. I think it’s in ourselves to always look toward the next thing, hoping it’s more or, “it”. But I don’t know, maybe waiting for the thing just means we don’t realise when we’re in “it”, unwritten opportunities passing by because we weren’t sure about the look of the car.

It’s important to look for these things that tell you something about the people that wrote them or made them. I’m grateful for my meeting with Caradoc for this.

Mary Carolan

Featured image courtesy of Korn Sok via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more Impact content and information on how to get involved, follow us on Instagram and connect with our Facebook page.

If you can’t get enough of our Features, connect with our section’s contributor’s page and follow us on Instagram.