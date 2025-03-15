BRYAN ADAMS: ROLLING WITH THE PUNCHES COMING TO NOTTINGHAM

Amelia Cropley

If I got you to think of some of the most iconic, leading artists of the 1980’s, I would bet good money that Bryan Adams makes it onto that list.

Most famous in the 1980s, and for his timeless bangers…Bryan Adams has had a legendary career.

And that makes us Nottingham students and readers incredibly lucky! I see a lot of artists come through Nottingham’s Motorpoint arena, but Bryan Adams was a big name I was most surprised and equally ecstatic to see.

Rolling With The Punches 2025 tour is waiting in the dock, soon to embark all around the globe and is set to destroy cities in the UK…

Saturday 17th May is the night Bryan Adams shall be performing and consequently, altering the culture of Nottingham from here on out. Rolling With The Punches 2025 tour is waiting in the dock, soon to embark all around the globe and is set to destroy cities in the UK like Newcastle, Manchester, Leeds, Liverpool, Glasgow, Birmingham, Aberdeen… and of course, Nottingham.

But I learnt Adams is no stranger to the city of Nottingham, and apparently neither is Nottingham to him. Bryan seems to be on an every-three-year streak with our beloved city, which not only makes us lucky regulars, but fans Adams personally returns to rather often. Only three years ago Bryan performed his So Happy It Hurts tour at Motorpoint, to which he returned from his 2019 Shine a Light and 2016 Get Up tour. So, with another three years from when we last saw him, we will warmly welcome him back to a stage and crowd he’s familiar with.

His UK and Ireland leg of the upcoming tour is then followed by another 35 lucky shows across Europe throughout the summer (of ‘25 if that has the same ring to it?).

Named after his new up and coming studio album, whose release date still remains a mystery, Rolling With The Punches follows closely on the heels of Adams’ So Happy It Hurts tour ending only last year. His preceding tour spanned over three years, which included performances in over sixteen counties across North America, Europe and Asia. Which only makes me continually intrigued about what is on tour for Rolling With The Punches.

Prior to both the tour and Adams’ studio album release, the rockstar is doing what rockstars do best… teasing us tremendously. The electrifying anthem was released onto streaming platforms like Spotify last Thursday 6th March, and has been streamed over 200,000 times (and counting) since its release on Spotify alone. Yet, I am sure in the upcoming weeks and at the beginning of his tour in May, these numbers will skyrocket into the millions, alongside all his other hits.

‘if you’ve ever questioned the past, yearned for another shot, or felt the bittersweet sting of “what if” this song is for you.’

Bryan defines Make Up Your Mind as a song about ‘making the decision to either move forwards together or finally move on.’ With his experience of songwriting, Bryan knows what he’s doing, continuing, ‘if you’ve ever questioned the past, yearned for another shot, or felt the bittersweet sting of “what if” this song is for you.’

What is so palpable and visceral in Adam’s music is the intensity of his guitar. In all his songs I listen to on the daily, like Run to You, Heaven, Draw The Line the beat is ever-present and never faltering. This alongside his signature voice is just as present in the new single, and if a causal listener, can be identified as his instantly – a great sign for what will soon be an energizing new tour.

So, my good news for you is that you still have time to get the tickets you will certainly never regret! Nottingham tickets can be found on the Motorpoint Arena website. It is here where you can experience the beloved superstar combining his high-level staple classics alongside his new vault-secure tunes that will make us think we are in the 80s (or back there if you take your parents).

Clear your calendars, secure your tickets, replay your favorite songs over his 50-year-long success, buckle up and prepare yourself for the masterpiece that shall soon be upon us…

Rolling With The Punches at Nottingham Motorpoint Arena.

