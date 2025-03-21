Remembering Michelle Trachtenberg’s Iconic Style

Ellena Olik

On the 26th February, actress Michelle Trachtenberg sadly passed away at age 39. Found unconscious in her New York City apartment in the early hours of Wednesday morning, it’s believed Trachtenberg died of natural causes. Impact’s Ellena Olik pays tribute to not only the Gossip Girl actress but her fashion that carried the early noughties.

Trachtenberg was best known for her roles as Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s younger sister Dawn Summers, and the scheming socialite Georgina Sparks in Gossip Girl. She debuted her acting career in the 1996 film Harriet the Spy and later went on to be nominated for several acting awards – including a Daytime Emmy Award and Teen Choice Award for her role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

’WHEN I MET THIS GIRL 17 YEARS AGO I KNEW WE’D BE FRIENDS… SHE WAS SMART AND SASSY, BOLD AND SENSITIVE. […] SHE WAS ALWAYS IN MY CORNER AND THERE TO SUPPORT ME WHETHER I WAS RIGHT OR WRONG. I WILL MISS YOU EVERYDAY MY LOVE… I THINK WE TRULY UNDERSTOOD EACH OTHER.‘ – ACTRESS TAYLOR MOMSEN WROTE ON INSTAGRAM

Floods of posts have since been shared on social media to commemorate Michelle’s life. Co-stars paid tribute to Trachtenberg, describing her as ‘fiercely loyal’, ‘bold’ and a ‘true friend,’ to say the least. Fellow Gossip Girl co-star Taylor Momsen took to Instagram to say, ‘When I met this girl 17 years ago I knew we’d be friends… she was smart and sassy, bold and sensitive. […] She was always in my corner and there to support me whether I was right or wrong. I will miss you everyday my love … I think we truly understood each other.’

Michelle Trachtenberg was a beloved actress, but contributed much to the fashion scene too, from the early 2000s to her passing.

In the early days of her career, Trachtenberg donned some exceptionally trendy looks – playing around with flared low-rise jeans and long statement necklaces. To the 2002 Teen Choice Awards, Trachtenberg paired her low-rise jeans with a tassel-cropped halter top and layered her long turquoise jewellery with leathery, beaded belts.

“MY GO-TO OUTFIT IS BLACK LEATHER LEGGINGS AND A BLACK SHIRT. EVERYTHING THAT GEORGINA WORE EITHER ENDED UP IN MY CLOSET OR WAS INSPIRED BY THE THINGS THAT I WOULD WEAR.”

Notorious for their daring, high-fashion looks, Gossip Girl wasn’t only a teen drama but the source for our next outfit inspiration. Adding to the show’s legendary fashion scene, Trachtenberg did not disappoint. Her layered accessories, edgy dark fits, and infamous sunglasses made her the icon of boho-chic meets high-end fashion.

In 2015 with the New York Post, Trachtenberg described incorporating her character, Georgina Sparks’ wardrobe into her own life. ‘“Honestly, I came in dressing exactly like Georgina,” she said. “[Costume designer] Eric Daman said, ‘That’s exactly the character.’ I mean, my go-to outfit is black leather leggings and, a black shirt. Everything that Georgina wore either ended up in my closet or was inspired by the things that I would wear.”

One of our favourite Gossip Girl looks for Trachtenberg is her simple black leggings and loose grey top paired with an array of vibrant and edgy accessories. The layering of different necklaces against the shocking electric blue of her scarf defines the outfit in contrast to the moodier gradients of her clothes. Even in her later life, Trachtenberg has always been about accessories. Her most recent Instagram posts before her passing, often include a large pair of sunglasses and either a simple pendant necklace or warm patterned scarf.

Without a doubt, Trachtenberg influenced a range of fashion trends from Y2K to the boho-mean-girl aesthetic. Forever remembered as a beloved actress and inspiring fashion icon, it is without a doubt Michelle Trachtenberg will be missed.

