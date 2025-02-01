Art museums in Nottingham: Recommendations for days of uni to immerse yourself in creative spaces 

Nottingham Contemporary

Weekday Cross, Nottingham NG1 2GB

With its striking exterior, Nottingham contemporary is a modern art space, just a 3 minute walk from Lace Market tram stop, offering both a gallery and a café. It is home to a variety of modern art, among the likes of sculptures, portraits, and includes the café ‘Blend’, with its warm and welcoming atmosphere, serves high quality coffee and bakery items – and is known for its grilled cheese sandwiches!

New Art Exchange

39, 41 Gregory Blvd, Nottingham NG7 6BE

Located in an award winning RIBA building and as the largest gallery in the UK dedicated to culturally diverse contemporary visual arts, New Art Exchange is a celebration of Nottingham’s cultural richness and talent. Led by African, Caribbean and South Asian artists, It hosts an all year round programme of art exhibitions, public events, talks, festivals, and creative activities for all ages. It also offers a cafe with a 100% plant based world food menu and baked goods.

Beam – Gallery/Bookshop/Café

33 Seely Rd, Nottingham NG7 1NU

Beam holds a year round programme of exhibitions and events, with beautifully curated exhibitions which focus on a particular aspect of a specific artist’s work, displaying large-scale art that is rarely displayed in smaller scale galleries. It doubles as a bookstore, primarily honing in on art, design, photography, architecture and food from worldwide, independent publishers, and triples as a café (with a changing roster of specialty coffee).

BACKLIT

Alfred House, Ashley St, Nottingham NG3 1JG

Founded in 2008, BACKLIT is an internationally-renowned gallery, led by artists who want to showcase and celebrate all types of art. Located in a grand Victorian building, this gallery utilises its environment, incorporating all different art styles, and holding all things from events to workshops and, of course, exhibitions. It is open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Lakeside Arts – Djanogly Gallery

Nottingham Lakeside Arts, University Park, Djanogly Gallery, Nottingham NG7 2RD

Linked with the University, Lakeside arts displays several different exhibitions throughout the year, ranging in style and form. Not only this but also the dramatic arts, with its Djanogly theatre, which also holds a variety of performances throughout the year. Lakeside Arts is also home to two cafes, The Gallery and Pavilión café to fuel your browsing.

All galleries mentioned above are free entry!

Lilianna Hughes-Green

Featured image courtesy of Martyn Cooling via Unsplash. Image use license found here . No changes were made to this image.

