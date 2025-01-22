Enchanting Escapes: A writer’s holiday in the magical worlds of Harry Potter and Narnia.

Lily Upton

For book lovers, there’s something quite magical about stepping into the real-life places that inspired their favourite stories. Whether it’s a magic wardrobe that could lead to Narnia or a grand hall that seems like it’s straight out of Hogwarts, these destinations bring the magic of literature to life. For fans of The Chronicles of Narnia by C.S. Lewis and Harry Potter by J.K. Rowling, a journey to the settings that shaped these magnificent worlds is an unforgettable experience.

Stepping Into Narnia: C.S. Lewis’s Oxford and Northern Ireland

Oxford is where C.S. Lewis spent much of his life, and the city’s medieval architecture and scholarly ambience seep into every corner of The Chronicles of Narnia. A visit to Oxford offers fans a chance to explore the places that shaped Lewis’s imagination. Start at the Narnia Door, located at the University Church of St. Mary the Virgin in Oxford. The door is believed to be one of the several inspirations for his famous book series, with the door containing intricate carvings including animals and mythical creatures which are similar to characters found within Lewis’ books. The door itself seems like a gateway to the magical world of Narnia.

It feels like it could hide a magical lamppost marking the entrance to another world

Northern Ireland’s Landscapes

For a deeper dive into Lewis’ world, head to Northern Ireland, where the landscapes of his childhood influenced Narnia’s breathtaking scenery. The Mountains of Mourne, with their rugged peaks and mist-shrouded valleys, are believed to have inspired the jagged terrain of Narnia. If you want to combine both the scenic view of the mountains with a full Narnia planned day, you must take part in the Narnia Trail in Kilbroney Forest Park, Rostrevor, situated in a stunning location, where not only mountains, but sea and valley are also there to create a scenic wonderland, where it feels like it could hide a magical lamppost marking the entrance to another world!

Discovering Harry Potter: J.K. Rowling’s Edinburgh and Beyond

Harry Potter, a fan favourite often has fans finding themselves wishing they could immerse themselves in its magical world. J.K. Rowling wrote much of Harry Potter in the heart of Edinburgh, and the city brims with Potter-inspired landmarks. Begin your pilgrimage at The Elephant House, a cosy café where Rowling spent countless hours crafting Harry’s adventures. Though the café has become a tourist hub, it retains a magical Hogwarts-like charm, especially with its view of Edinburgh Castle, which some say inspired Hogwarts school itself!

Nearby, Greyfriars Kirkyard offers a more sombre but intriguing experience. The gravestones here bear names that Potter fans will recognise, such as Thomas Riddell, a likely inspiration for Voldemort’s real name. Victoria Street, with its colourful storefronts and winding layout, is often cited as the inspiration for the magically chaotic Diagon Alley. Fans can wander through quirky shops, imagining they’re a witch or wizard shopping for their very first wand or spell book!

Hogwarts in Real Life

Several real-world locations across the UK brought the magical school of witchcraft and wizardry to life on screen, making them perfect stops for Potter enthusiasts. Alnwick Castle in Northumberland served as the filming location for early flying lessons in the first film – Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. Its majestic towers and sprawling grounds are a Hogwarts dream come true.

Another unmissable destination is the Glenfinnan Viaduct in Scotland. The iconic railway track is known to Potter fans as the route of the Hogwarts Express. Visitors can watch steam trains pass over the 21-arched viaducts, or you can hop on The Jacobite, a steam train which operates along the line in summer. Both will recreate the experience of the magical journey to school!

Why don’t you capture the magic? Your Next Great Adventure Awaits!

Both J.K Rowling’s world of Harry Potter and C.S. Lewis’s world of Narnia are magically magnificent worlds, and such places have inspired great stories. With Christmas swiftly approaching, why don’t you plan your very own ‘writer’s holiday’, to experience the magic first-hand? These locations described above offer a deeper appreciation for the authors’ world and creativity and really do immerse you into the magical worlds.

Lily Upton

Featured image courtesy of Anelale Nájera via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of Bryan Walker via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you just can’t get enough of Lifestyle, like our Facebook as a reader or contributor.