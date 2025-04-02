Adolescence: A Stark Warning on Toxic Masculinity and Online Radicalisation

Stephen Graham and Jack Thorne’s four-part Netflix mini-series Adolescence tells the harrowing story of 13-year-old, Jamie (Owen Cooper), who shockingly takes the life of a girl at his school. Indeed, the drama will receive critical acclaim due to its stellar acting performances and impressive one-shot takes, yet the messaging regarding teenage boys invites greater exploration. Adolescence attempts to highlight the destructive impacts of young male online radicalisation, which manifests in tangible effects on women.

Thorne details the journey the show takes to try and understand the concept of ‘male rage’ and “how boys grow into toxic presences…and people capable of violence”. The thought-provoking action explores prominent themes of incel culture, insecurity, and gross abdication of societal duty – framing a narrative that delves into the reasoning for wrongdoing, not the usual ‘whodunnit’ that crime drama audiences have become accustomed to.

The show powerfully illustrates how this form of radicalisation preys on the vulnerable and ostracised, penetrating even the most ‘normal’ of families. In the final episode, Jamie’s parents (Stephen Graham and Christine Tremarco) question where it had gone wrong for him. A heart-warming moment with their daughter (Amélie Pease) contrasts their grief, yet the answer is painfully clear. Social media has become so immersed in the fundamentals of daily life that young people can be constantly fuelled by harmful and destructive content. The adaptability and specificity of complex modern-day algorithms is incredibly unnerving; the tailored extremist material fosters a dangerous cycle of radicalisation that can infiltrate any household – a notion Adolescence encompasses well.

The show’s influence has reached the political sphere. During Prime Minister’s Questions, Keir Starmer was directly asked about Adolescence and the importance of tackling toxic masculinity early through education and ensuring young men have credible role models. His response acknowledged the dangers of the modern, online world for malleable youths. He said: “This violence carried out by young men influenced by what they see online is a real problem…this is also a matter of culture, and I think it’s important that across the whole house, we tackle this emerging and growing problem”.

The concept of ‘male rage’ has gripped Western politics, becoming a cornerstone of political movements over the past decade, as democracies lurch towards right-wing ideologies. Online influencers have mastered shaping narratives, scapegoating areas of society to appeal to isolated young men who lack emotionally intelligent male figures in their lives. Characters such as Andrew Tate (explicitly referenced in the show) fill a void, exploit naïve mindsets, and thus, reinforce dangerous and harmful rhetoric that corrupts and logically abuses young minds.

A strong example of a good male role model is Sir Gareth Southgate. In the recent Richard Dimbleby Lecture on the BBC, the former England footballer and manager directly attacked the “callous, manipulative and toxic influencers, whose sole drive is for their own gain.” He expressed his concerns for modern young males, like Jamie, encountering their first prominent life experiences in an increasingly troubling world.

Southgate’s own story serves as an inspiring example. He expertly equated his infamous penalty miss in Euro ‘96 to a key moment in every young man’s life, a defining setback. His respectable approach to not allow adversity to define his life should be celebrated; failure should not be feared but embraced as part of the process.

Sir Gareth also spoke of the unique pressures of modern life, reaffirming one of Adolescence’s central themes: the unrelenting pressure of social media. Platforms present a sensationally crafted highlights reel of the ‘perfect life’. He encouraged those struggling with their masculinity to explore identity, connection, and culture to alleviate overwhelming feelings of insecurity and to ground themselves. His lecture is exemplified by one quote: “The culture we create today will shape the type of men we inherit tomorrow”. Regardless of opinions on his managerial prowess, his ability to cultivate a harmonious and inclusive England squad cannot be questioned. His immense leadership starkly contrasts that of the charged rapist and human trafficker Andrew Tate.

Criticisms of the drama and its central theme fail to grasp its intention. Shows like Adolescence are supposed to spark social discussion, those who are resistant, are fundamentally contributors to the assessments the creators wish to expose. In an age where digital spaces have become dictators of identities, Adolescence provides a necessary wake-up call – an urgent reflection on the systems failing young boys, and the responsibility we all share in shaping the next generation of men.

CHARLIE WOOD

