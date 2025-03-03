UoNSU Elects ’25 – Manifesto Reviews: VP Welfare & Liberation Candidates

Leacsaidh Marlow

A group of Impact Magazine writers have looked over the candidate manifestos for this year’s Student Union Elections. Our team of elections reporters interviewed every candidate who attended Media Day, discussing their motivations for running and their manifestos. Editor-in-Chief Leacsaidh Marlow has summarised and discussed each candidate’s main manifesto points, and given her views on the manifesto. Voting opens on Monday 10th March at 9am and closes on Thursday 13th March 2025 at 5pm.

Alice Eley

Alice told Impact that her manifesto could be broken down into 4 key target areas: “communication, recognition, accountability & community”. She summarised her campaign with the single sentence: “Make the university better for students”.

Key manifesto points:

Make the university accessible

Have a functioning student voice

Improve communications and access

Foster a sense of community

Alice is a third year Psychology student, with extensive experience running campaigns around wellbeing and inclusivity, on topics such as period poverty and LGBTQ+ sex education. Alice’s manifesto also details her relevant experience within UoN, specifically as a student representative, informing university policy and other academic decision-making. She believes her experience in shaping policy at UoN, with a focus on accessibility and inclusivity, makes her a strong candidate for VP Welfare & Liberation.

A key focus of Alice’s manifesto is establishing accessible ways that students can influence decisions in the university, through creating new feedback processes and improving communications between students and their faculties. She also details specific strategies to improve student wellbeing, with an emphasis on access to resources, and better information regarding access to support plans.

Alice’s manifesto is very strong in its specificity. She has identified a range of topical issues to prioritise and has listed targeted approaches she intends to take to tackle these problems, to have a measurable impact on students. She could potentially include more detail on the particular facilities she aims to invest resources in to better support students.

Melissa Peacock

Melissa states: “Not only will I tackle these issues, but I will also bring awareness to these topics to make an impactful difference in our Students’ Union”.

Key manifesto points:

Ensure every student is treated equally by advocating for underrepresented groups such as the LGBTQ+ community, BAME students and disabled students

Increase awareness in the university around issues that affect marginalised minority groups

Providing financial aid, and championing rehabilitation services for those struggling with alcohol and substance abuse

Melissa discusses in her manifesto that she has selective mutism, explaining why this makes her so passionate about fighting for inclusivity for those with hidden disabilities. She also has experience dealing with people who are struggling with addiction, providing her with a unique skill set for tackling ‘taboo’ mental health topics within the university. Melissa believes that her experiences have led to her developing the strong teamwork and communication skills which will be necessary should she be elected as VP Welfare & Liberation.

Melissa’s manifesto is strong in identifying key topical issues affecting a wide variety of underrepresented groups on campus, and unique in its inclusion of services and support for those suffering from addiction and substance abuse, which is rarely spoken about in university spheres. It lacks, however, suggestions of specific strategies and initiatives to target most of the issues spoken about, with the exception of financial aid and rehabilitation services.

Vee Okobia

Vee says of their campaign: “Vote for me, because I want resolve these issues and improve welfare considering the mental health crisis”.

Key manifesto points:

Increased and improved accessibility on campus, in particular for wheelchair users

Improved diversity, with a focus on BAME staff and students

Feedback for underrepresented students

Access to services for students with any level of support needs

Targeting students who are typically less engaged

Vee has extensive experience in student and higher education research, having worked on projects from a local to national level. They have worked on initiatives centred around loneliness and belonging on university campuses, and have used their lived experience to inform work they have completed with the government and charities such as Student minds. They believe their relevant experience not only demonstrates their dedication and passion but also conveys a wish to cause positive change within their own institution, tackling issues here at UoN. Vee’s manifesto focuses on addressing fundamental issues with diversity and accessibility at UoN. They demonstrate a strong understanding of the deep-rooted challenges and daily struggles that underrepresented groups face while at university, and convey the need for directing more effort at removing these barriers so that all students are able to make the most of their experience here, without feeling held back.

Vee’s manifesto is strong and detailed, covering a wide range of issues whilst breaking them down into 5 key action points which I have listed above. However, the manifesto lacks specific strategy points or suggestions of initiatives to combat these barriers. Furthermore, improving physical accessibility for disabled students is a large project which will require extensive planning and funding, and Vee’s campaign would thus be improved by sharing how they plan to initiate these necessary improvements.

Head to the UoNSU website to check out all of the candidates and their original manifestos. Cast your votes from Monday 10th March at 9am.

