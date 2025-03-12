Paint Your Wardrobe Red: How To Wear Red This Spring

Ellena Olik

Regardless of season, red is always the colour envied for everybody’s wardrobe. Extremely stylish and wearable, red is the colour you want to be able to make a statement and stand out in a crowd. Impact’s Ellena Olik writes all about how to incorporate this bold passionate colour into your outfits this spring, and how successful it has been in fashion history.

From Britney Spears’ iconic red latex jumpsuit in her music video “Oops!… I Did It Again,” to Julia Robert’s show-stopping red frock in Pretty Woman— red has always been a staple in the fashion industry. Whilst red is perfect for the winter blues, spring is now upon us— we want to show how you can keep wearing red into the spring this season.

Our advice

RED IS A LOUD COLOUR – YOU NEED TO BE CONFIDENT, DETERMINED AND PASSIONATE – JUST LIKE THE COLOUR.

When it comes to what shade of red to wear don’t be afraid to be bold and adventurous. Red is a loud colour—you need to be confident, determined and passionate— just like the colour.

If you are uncertain about what shade works best for you there is no need to worry. I am sure we have all seen the latest TikTok trends on Seasonal Colour Analysis — the theory of finding your most flattering colours to reflect your season. Depending on whether you are an autumn, spring, winter, or summer—your perfect shade of red will allow you to flourish regardless of the season.

If you are unsure though, we recommend a warm and light shade of red — scarlet, poppy, or coral— to brighten up your appearance and radiate the warm undertones of spring.

How can I incorporate red into my wardrobe?

Let’s start small. Accessories are the perfect way to include red into your wardrobe without the hassle of finding statement pieces or an entire outfit.

Why don’t pair your outfits with a red clutch or handbag? Easy to find and great for the budget, red bags are sold everywhere in the UK. If you are looking for some ideas, Zara is currently selling an array of red handbags on their website, with their patent-effect shoulder bags being a current personal favourite.

A Pop Of Colour

It’s not quite summer yet, so how better to fight the breeze than with a red jacket! A red jacket is perfect for throwing over a classic black dress or suit, and can make you stand out amongst the crowd. I have always kept a red jacket or cardigan in my wardrobe — paired well with any monochrome look, I find having a red jacket the perfect pop of colour in an otherwise ordinary outfit.

The Red Dress

WITH SO MANY SHADES AND STYLES OF RED DRESSES, YOU ARE BOUND TO CREATE YOUR OWN IMAGE AND AVOID THE DREADED ‘FASHION FAUX PAS ANXIETY’.

You can’t go wrong with a statement red dress. Not for the faint-hearted, a red dress can be easily styled and is a great way to show off your new favourite colour. With so many shades and styles of red dresses, you are bound to create your own image and avoid the dreaded “fashion faux pas anxiety”. Perfect for celebrating, we recommend a red dress for your summer formal or graduation this year.

Going to the extremes

If you are feeling incredibly brave, why not take it to the next level— wearing red head-to-toe? You can break up your look by experimenting with different textures and shades of red. Or opt for a focal piece— like a coat, which you can build the rest of your outfit around.

One of my favourite Runway looks is Bella Hadid in Versace. At the 2022 presentation, Hadid wore latex tights paired with a cinched scarlet minidress. Bold, but unified… Bella Hadid truly shows the power of an all-red look.

Feature image courtesy of Laura Chouette on Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of Seongil Park on Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 2 courtesy of @justjared on Instagram. No changes were made to this image.

