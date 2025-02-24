Tried and Tested: New Spots in Notts #3 – Raymond’s

Laura Ross Russell

Nottingham’s ever-evolving food scene has no shortage of exciting new openings, and Laura Ross Russell is back with another instalment of Tried and Tested to help you navigate the best of them. This time, she visits Raymond’s a restaurant and wine bar which has already earned itself a coveted spot in the Michelin Guide, but does it live up to the hype? Laura finds out…

First things first – where are we?

This evening, we’re at Raymond’s Restaurant and Wine Bar on Stoney Street, which has already earned a place in the 2025 Michelin Guide, after just 6 months on the scene.

Rather than putting wine at the forefront of its aesthetic, Raymond’s prioritises an open, inviting space for dining, suggesting that its food offering is just as important, if not more so, than its wine selection.

What were your initial impressions?

For a restaurant which doubles as a wine bar, I was surprised by the lack of visible bottles. Typically, I’d expect racks of wine covering every inch of space, but Raymond’s takes a more understated approach. Rather than putting wine at the forefront of its aesthetic, Raymond’s prioritises an open, inviting space for dining, suggesting that its food offering is just as important, if not more so, than its wine selection.

What’s on the drinks menu?

Wine (obviously), and plenty of it. Almost every option (bar one) is available by the glass, a 500ml carafe, or a full bottle, cementing its status as a reputable wine bar, even if this isn’t visually obvious. There’s also a small but well-curated cocktail selection, mixed by none other than Cottonmouth. Nottingham cocktail lovers will recognise the name – Cottonmouth was a much-loved bar at 25 Goose Gate (now the home of Pogo) until it closed in 2023, and its return, even in this limited capacity, is a welcome surprise.

For non-drinkers, there’s a strong line-up of soft drinks, sparkling fruit juices and an impressive selection of low/no-alcohol beers and wines.

Let’s talk food – what’s good here?

Raymond’s is the brainchild of Marcus Lewsley, a former co-founder of Mesa, so our expectations were high, and largely met. We ordered from all sections of the menu: snacks, plates, and after dinner.

From the snacks, we had oysters, fish crackling and the grilled lamb flatbread. The flatbread was definitely the standout here. Initially, we were a little disappointed that it was lamb fat, rather than actual chunks of lamb, but the flavour proved us wrong, and we were seriously impressed by how rich and meaty this dish tasted.

To follow, we tried the crispy pork terrine, pommes anna, roasted beetroot with goat’s cheese, chalk stream trout and the braised ox cheek. The meat dishes were the clear winners here, particularly the ox cheek which was deliciously cooked and the portion felt generous for its price. The trout, though well-cooked, felt a little small for its price, and the cime di rapa it was served with was underwhelming, which, to be fair, isn’t surprising since its season isn’t until the summer.

Desserts were a mixed bag. The Yorkshire rhubarb dish leaned too sweet for my taste – rhubarb lovers want that sharpness! – and the hazelnut choux bun tasted somewhat stale.

Overall, the meaty dishes left the strongest impression, but I’d be keen to revisit in summer to see how the vegetable dishes evolve with seasonal changes.

What are the clientele like? Are we talking fellow students, locals, or a mixed crowd?

It was heavy on date-night tables, though that may be because we dined the weekend after Valentine’s Day. This isn’t a typical student spot (if the Michelin Guide status didn’t already make that clear!), but we didn’t feel out of place.

It’s always a good sign to see the owner himself working the floor and serving tables.

How was the service?

Attentive and professional, with staff happy to answer any questions or make recommendations. It’s always a good sign to see Marcus himself working the floor and serving tables.

What’s the price range? Is this affordable for students, or one to save for when mum and dad come to visit?

Snacks range from £3.50 – £7, plates from £8 – 15 (aside from the £48 20-oz steak), and desserts from £7 – 8. This is definitely one to save for a treat or for special occasions, rather than a casual midweek dinner, although you could definitely visit for a drink and a few snacks without breaking the bank.

So – what’s the verdict? Will you be coming back?

Raymond’s is a solid addition to Nottingham’s food scene, and I’m curious to see what Upstairs at Raymond’s has to offer, so I doubt this will be my last visit. The menu currently on offer shines when it leans into bold, meaty flavours, and so I reckon I’ll be waiting for the summer menu to see how the dishes evolve.

Featured image and article images courtesy of author.

