What’s Hot in Notts? New release!!!

Josephine Hatton

In December a new podcast launched: What’s Hot in Notts? As a third year biology student, I decided to get curious about the work that our lecturers do behind the scenes.

In each episode of the podcast, I interview a different member of our faculty here at the University of Nottingham and ask them about their research, how it’s relevant to students here in Nottingham, how they got to where they are now, how their work influences the way that they see the world and any advice they have for students.

This is a perfect listen for those of you wanting to broaden your knowledge about subjects outside of your degree. We keep the conversation fun and accessible to those from all schools of the university so please don’t be put off by the impressiveness of those being interviewed!

To listen to the series you can find it on Spotify or Apple podcasts.

If you have any suggestions of engaging lecturers who you would like to hear on the show or if you are interested in getting involved with the podcast section, please DM @impact_podcasts

Featured image courtesy of Vivika Sahajpal (Impact design editor).

