UoNSU Elects ’25 – Manifesto Reviews: VP Activities & Development Candidates

Leacsaidh Marlow

A group of Impact Magazine writers have looked over the candidate manifestos for this year’s Student Union Elections. Our team of elections reporters interviewed every candidate who attended Media Day, discussing their motivations for running and their manifestos. Editor-in-Chief Leacsaidh Marlow has summarised and discussed each candidate’s main manifesto points, and given her views on the manifesto. Voting opens on Monday 10th March at 9am and closes on Thursday 13th March 2025 at 5pm.

Alfie Coe

Alfie summarised his campaign with the sentence: “Creating innovation through collaboration to empower the student body”.

Alfie is an engaged member of the Students’ Union with a wide breadth and depth of experience in UoNSU’s activities, being a member and Treasurer of TEC PA & Lighting. He has dedicated significant amounts of time to the planning and running of events within, and external to, the SU. He also details relevant work experience, such as being a part of the SU Finance team, which further demonstrate his understanding of the SU and its processes.

Alfie told Impact that the manifesto point he is most passionate about is bringing back the activities that the Students’ Union used to be known for, the large-scale events responsible for enticing students and maintaining engagement. Funding issues have unfortunately put a big barrier on these in recent years, which Alfie implies is the reason behind decreased engagement and interest in the Students’ Union from the wider student body.

Alfie has broken his manifesto down into “three prongs”. These are as follows:

Focus on increasing membership to existing groups Encouraging synergisation between societies across different campuses Using the expanded market established by an increased membership to run large-scale events designed to entice unengaged students

Alfie’s manifesto is very strong, detailing specific challenges and barriers he intends to tackle, and providing solutions to reduce these difficulties whilst explaining why his solutions will benefit individual groups and the SU as a whole. It is a well-rounded and pragmatic approach that considers multiple facets of both the activities and development sides of the role. It is, however, very ambitious in its aim to increase SU revenue, and potentially over-optimistic in its attempt to massively increase group membership given that such a large portion of students are already members of at least one society.

Iain Messore

Iain summarised his campaign with the following sentence: “Building upon the great work done over the last year and finishing a key manifesto promise in terms of strengthening community and really enhancing the support for groups when it comes to making policies and processes that actually work for them rather than being something that holds them back”.

Iain told Impact that the manifesto point he is most passionate about is titled “Cut the Red Tape” – he intends to reduce bureaucracy within the Students’ Union and allow for groups to have more freedom over their own activity.

Iain’s manifesto has two principle goals, detailed as follows:

Cut the Red Tape: alter current rules, policies and procedures to make them more flexible and appropriate Community: work closely with every student group at UoNSU, and increase engagement between groups on different UoN campuses

Iain is running to be VP Activities & Development with the aim of seeing through projects from this current year and ensuring the longevity of group development in UoNSU, calling himself a “dedicated representative”.

Iain’s manifesto is solid and easy to follow, dividing his key goals into two memorable campaign points. His manifesto demonstrates his passion for the student groups of UoNSU and his dedication to ensuring that society membership is a rewarding part of the student experience. He does not, however, detail any specific steps he wishes to take this year if elected, and his manifesto would benefit from exploring the initiatives he wishes to implement in order to achieve the two points he has set out to.

Mathew Wheatley

Mathew summarised his campaign in the sentence: “Streamlining the students union to make sure that everybody is empowered in an equitable manner, ensuring that every voice is heard”.

Key manifesto points:

Collaboratively streamlining SU systems

Working directly with committees, focusing on collecting and actioning student society feedback

Improving transparency and insight, providing more tailored information to committees regarding topics such as training and STARS

Mathew is a fourth year Chemical with Environmental Engineering Student, and Challenges Co-ordinator for Karnival, the SU’s raising and giving society. Mathew has been on Karnival committee for two years, and is a part of the Activities Exec, having developed extensive knowledge of SU procedures and processes, and the challenges facing student groups and SRSs across the Students’ Union. Mathew told Impact that the manifesto point he is most passionate about is increasing transparency with the Students’ Union. He wishes to keep the necessary bureaucratic elements of the SU to a minimum where possible, and ensure that all SU members are aware of the procedures and runnings of the SU as far as is reasonable. Mathew’s manifesto focuses on providing student groups with the necessary knowledge and understanding of the workings of the SU to have more freedom over their own activity. He intends to be hands-on with committees, and suggests fortnightly drop-ins or accessible feedback forms that student group members can utilise to share their feedback and concerns at any time.

Mathew’s manifesto is detailed and clear, showing clear identification of key areas that need targeted within the students’ union and is optimistic but not excessively ambitious. The goals that he lays out are appropriate and achievable. His manifesto would benefit from some more specific examples of steps he will take to action these changes and how we go about implementing these interventions, but overall it demonstrates a clear understanding of the issues and necessary solutions.

Verrain Dua

Verrain summarised his campaign with the sentence: “Society, big or small, Verrain stands for all”.

Key manifesto points:

Fostering a dynamic, inclusive and student-driven community at UoN

Key initiatives include ““Invisible Leaders”, “The Wandering Campus Studio” “Story Exchange Pods” and“Pop-up living-learning spaces”

Introducing a “walk and talk” group to encourage student wellbeing

Verrain told Impact that the manifesto point he is most passionate about is an initiative that he calls “the Wandering Campus Studio”. This is a proposal for a creative hub open to all students, showcasing the cultures and interests of as many different groups of students as possible, enhancing the wellbeing of the student body. Verrain also mentions the lack of awareness around the quiet green spaces, such as gardens, that are more hidden from students, and how increased awareness of these would better students’ wellbeing during university days when they are on campus for long stretches of time. His “walk and talk” group has the similar aim of fostering a better student community at UoNSU, enhancing student wellbeing. Verrain has a wide variety of relevant experience in leadership, and he details his experiences from school level up to university level. He has led multiple projects and received awards, as well as volunteering with organisations such as the “Christian United Federation” (CUF) and “Green Thumb”. He believes his wealth of experience demonstrates the organisational capabilities necessary to be a strong candidate for VP Activities & Development.

Verrain’s manifesto is very strong in suggesting specific initiatives, going so far as to name these with memorable titles that can be utilised as talking points in his campaign. His priorities are clear, and he demonstrates a dedication to improving the student experience within UoNSU. Whilst his solutions are strong, he explains little about the current issues that he is trying to target, and his strategies are also largely targeted to development and student experience, with less consideration of student groups and student leaders specifically.

Head to the UoNSU website to check out all of the candidates and their original manifestos. Cast your votes from Monday 10th March at 9am.

Leacsaidh Marlow

Featured image courtesy of UoNSU, no changes have been made to this image.

In-text logo image courtesy of Joseph Banks, no changes have been made to this image.