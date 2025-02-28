Train-ing Wheels: Interrailing tips to keep you on track

Rosa Pessagno

Are you planning on going interrailing? Whether you’re looking to roam the romantic streets of Paris or to catch a tan in Spain, interrailing offers a perfect opportunity to explore Europe the authentic way. For first-time travellers, the experience can be both thrilling and daunting. As someone who has interrailed twice, there are so many things I wish that I knew before I went away on both occasions. I have compiled all the missing information into a short guide of the most important bits of advice for your interrail adventure.

Number One: Get the ‘Rail Planner’ app

Once you have bought your interrail pass online, it is essential that you connect it with the Rail Planner app. This app is brilliant for planning out your route, it allows you to store your pass digitally, it covers the majority of Europe’s train timetables so you can decide which is best for you and it makes it super easy to book seat reservations should you need them. It also has a really cool feature which allows you to see your route laid out on a map, which is handy for showing people where your trip will take you!

It’s so natural to get carried away when packing but trust me, you really don’t need that much.

Number Two: Pack light!

This one seems obvious, but it’s not as easy as you’d think. It’s so natural to get carried away when packing but trust me, you really don’t need that much. My recommendation is to create a pick and mix of different clothing, meaning that every item you bring can be paired with any other item. It gives you endless options of outfits and also means that none of your clothes go to waste.

My recommendations for what clothes to bring, based on my last 3-week interrail journey in the summer, are as follows:

8 pairs of underwear (there are plenty of hostels that have washing machines)

8 pairs of socks

4 vests, 2 t-shirts

1 skirt and 1 pair of shorts / 2 skirts / 2 pairs of shorts

1 pair of light trousers – don’t bring jeans, you just won’t wear them, trust me.

trousers – don’t bring jeans, you just won’t wear them, trust me. 1 light jacket – such as denim or corduroy

1 pair of sturdy shoes – my Converse were okay, but my feet would really hurt at the end of big walking days

1 pair of flip flops – hostel showers…

As much jewellery as you want, they don’t take up much space, but be careful, I lost a few of my favourite earrings and rings across Europe!

Also, packing cubes are a must! They help keep your bag tidy and make it easy to pack and unpack. You can buy them cheap from Amazon, and I have found myself using them time and time again for other trips I have been on since.

Live like a local for a day, eat like a local for a day, take advantage of the fact that you are in a place completely different from home

Number Three: Plan ahead but stay flexible.



It’s natural to want to do and see as much as possible when you’re away travelling, and I think that it is also very important to get a feel of each place you see. However, it’s very easy to let intense planning get the best of you, and a packed schedule can cause exhaustion when you are away.

My advice would be to, depending on how long you are in each location, have two to four key things that you absolutely must do or see per stop. If you’re going with a group, meet up beforehand and discuss what you all want to do to make sure everyone has the best experience in each place.

I would recommend to try and do as many free attractions as possible, like churches, parks and even just walking around different neighbourhoods. Live like a local for a day, eat like a local for a day, take advantage of the fact that you are in a place completely different from home, and you may never be back again! I know I would rather remember how a city looked over anything else.

The most important tip of all: have fun! Interrailing is such a cool and unique opportunity, and I’m so grateful for all the memories my trips have given me. When I look back on those trips when I am older, I will have fond memories of sunbathing on the beach in Italy and that lovely 13 hours spent on a train between Budapest and Lake Bled, which was so worth it because I now have another funny story to tell and look back on!

Rosa Passagno

Featured image courtesy of Photo by Christian Lue via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

In article image 1 courtesy of Ilnur Kalimullin via Unsplash. Image license found here. No changes were made to this image.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you just can’t get enough of Lifestyle, like our Facebook as a reader or contributor.