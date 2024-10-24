Parent-Friendly Dining in Nottingham

Laura Russell

Nottingham boasts a broad foodie scene, offering many dining options, including those suited to a student’s budget. However, if your parents are visiting you this term then you have the perfect opportunity to enjoy a slightly more sophisticated meal, hopefully funded for you! Whether they’re just stopping by for a quick lunch or wanting to take you out for a lavish dinner before your return to student living, Laura Russell has rounded up the best parent-approved restaurants in Nottingham…







Brunch & lunch

Bear

36A Carlton Street, NG1 1NN

Sunday – Thursday: 9 am – 5 pm. Friday & Saturday: 9 am – 11 pm.

Best for: The relaxed feel, simple interiors and great coffee.

Must-try dish: Avocado & Pea smash with cumin-roasted coconut.

Whilst there are now 7 Bear restaurants across the country, each retains the feel of an independent café, making it the perfect place for a casual farewell brunch with mum or dad.

The menu has all the usual brunch items you’d expect – think eggs on toast, granola, and a full English, but also features shakshuka, Turkish eggs and their Angry Mac burger. Try the Avocado & Pea Smash with cumin-roasted coconut for a twist on your usual smashed avocado.

Price range: Brunches range from £5.20 for their house-made granola to £13.40 for the full house breakfasts, whereas the lunch options sit between £13 and £17.

Delilah Fine Foods

12 Victoria Street, NG1 2EX

Monday – Saturday: 9 am – 5 pm. Sunday: 10 am – 4 pm.

Best for: A quick bite in a gourmet deli setting.

Must-try dish: Delilah’s twist on a traditional afternoon tea; their Afternoon Cheese for Two.

Delilah Fine Foods is primarily an independent delicatessen. Still, the upstairs mezzanine also boasts a range of breakfast and lunch options featuring some of the products on offer in the deli.

If your parents are feeling particularly generous, they might even treat you to a few items from the deli downstairs to upgrade your student cooking.

Price Range

Breakfasts cost from £6.50 for the likes of eggs on toast or granola, to £14.50 for Delilah’s gourmet breakfast. Lunch is from £7 for the soup of the day to £15.50 for a chicken burger.

Yolk

29 Goose Gate, NG1 1FE

Tuesday – Sunday: 8 am – 5 pm (kitchen closes at 3 pm). Closed Mondays.

Best for: Its casual brunch, veggie and vegan options, dog friendly.

Must-try dish: The Hashville. Nothing beats a posh hash brown.

Sister restaurant to 31k (below), yolk serves up a classic but delicious brunch menu. Whilst yolk’s main focus is (obviously!) on perfect eggs, it is also known for its sunny interior and great vegetarian/vegan options. The dog-friendly outdoor patio makes this the perfect spot if your pup is joining you on drop-off day!

With just 7 items on offer, the menu is small but perfectly formed, allowing yolk to ensure each dish is just right.

Price range: All dishes cost £12, except for the Full English, which is £14.50.

Dinner

Mowgli Street Food

1 Stoney Street, NG1 1LG

Monday – Thursday: 11:30 am – 10 pm. Friday & Saturday: 11:30 am – 10:30 pm. Sunday: 11:30 am – 9:30 pm.

Best for: Authentic Indian street food in a trendy, laid-back setting.

Must-try dish: Bunny Chow, an Indian South African chicken curry, served inside a bread loaf.

Mowgli describes their Nottingham restaurant as “cool, restrained and bohemian”, reflected in the unique concept of having swings as seats. The restaurant is relaxed but vibrant, with a variety of dishes which complement its mission to serve traditional Indian street food with a modern twist.

If you’re overwhelmed by the options, order the Office Worker’s Tiffin for a selection of 4 dishes chosen by the chef – this is what I always order, as it’s such a great way to try a range of flavours and discover a new favourite curry!

Price range: Main dishes range from £9 to £13. Tiffin boxes on the other hand cost £20 (with it being £18 for a vegetarian option).

31K

31 Goose Gate, NG1 1FE

Tuesday – Thursday: 4 pm – 11 pm. Friday: 4 pm – 12 am. Saturday: 10:30 am – 12 am. Sunday: 10:30 am – 10 pm. Closed Mondays.

Best for: Great cocktails and an adventurous British menu.

Must-try dish: Up to you! This unique menu allows customers to choose different components and effectively create their personalised dishes.

31k’s menu consists of a 4×3 grid, whereby you select one main meat/fish/vegan alternative, one sauce, one carb product and one green. It’s a unique concept and one that can’t be explained unless you take a look at the menu yourself…

Each of the individual components works well together, so if you pick ingredients you like, then you’re guaranteed a delicious meal – literally made for you!

Price range: All mains are £12, although the steak carries a £3 surcharge. Sides come in at a very reasonable £5, and puddings are just £6.







Coco Tang

8 Byard Lane, NG1 2GJ

Tuesday – Thursday: 12 pm – 8:30 pm. Friday & Saturday: 12 pm – 9 pm. Sunday: 12 pm – 6 pm. Closed Mondays. Also open later for drinks downstairs.

Best for: Seafood dishes and exciting cocktails.

Must-try dish: The Pacific Platter, a sharing seafood platter for two.

Coco Tang is a lovely Asian café serving up the best Vietnamese cuisine – think pho, summer rolls and fresh flavours. They prefer walk-ins here, so this is a great shout if you’re heading into town with nothing booked.

This particular restaurant holds a special place in my heart as it was the first restaurant I tried in Nottingham, on my first day of first year. I very tactfully convinced her to donate to Christina Noble Children Foundation on our way out, and would advise you to do the same… a £10 donation to the Vietnamese charity will get you 20% off all food & drink for the next 3 months, which I definitely made the most of at their underground cocktail bar!

Price range: Mains vary in size but range from £11.50 to £19, whilst sharing platters are between £35 and 38, serving two. Cocktails cost a minimum of £9.50 to £11.50, but be sure to visit the basement bar for student discounts all night on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays & Fridays.







Mesa

24-26 Goose Gate, NG1 1FF

Tuesday – Friday: 5 pm – 10 pm. Saturday: 1 pm – 10 pm. Closed on Sundays & Mondays.

Best for: Big and small sharing-style dishes.

Must-try dish: Anything wood-fired – it‘s their speciality.

Whilst Mesa’s sharing plate concept is certainly taken from Spanish tapas, the items on the menu are not limited to one certain style of cuisine, so this is a great restaurant if you can’t quite decide what food you fancy.

At the time of writing, the menu has Indian influences in the cod with a Goan curry sauce, as well as a nod to Koreain in their wood-fired lamb tsukune with kimchi gochujang. All this alongside a pork chop with a French sauce charcuterie makes for a deliciously unique menu.

Price range: Plates cost between £7.50 and £14, whilst sharing plates vary from £19 to £25. As with the prices, the size of these dishes range across the menu – you are probably best off asking the waiter or waitress how many dishes to order, as when my parents and I first ate here, we massively over-ordered!

