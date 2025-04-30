UoN claim Varsity Football triumph with a 3-1 win over nemesis NTU at Meadow Lane

Tom Henigan, Charlie Wood, Sam Bunce, Kian Gadsby & Jocey Neligwa

An action-packed first half saw Tom Hayes’ men come from behind to lead, thanks to goalkeeping heroics from Alex Akers, whilst goals from David Chapman, Fraser Geddes, and Jacob Raphael ensured the UoN victory after two years of penalty heartbreak.

After a cagey opening few minutes, the game was ignited by UoN’s Fraser Geddes. His thunderous half-volley attempt flew narrowly over the bar, catalysing a period of end-to-end action.

The opening goal was taken coolly by NTU’s Lord Marfo in the 17th minute. A misplaced pass from UoN’s Ben Barnett was latched onto by tricky winger Issa Gaye, who drove into the heart of the UoN defence before squaring to Marfo.

However, the national championship finalists were not behind for long though. UoN utilised the long throw of Jonny White effectively, allowing centre-backs Ant Banks and David Chapman to combine and level the tie in the 24th minute.

In the 31st minute, the in-form side took the lead for the first time in the game. A mix up in the NTU defence afforded Geddes a 1-on-1 opportunity – one which he calmly slotted past goalkeeper Rory Willis.

NTU were handed a lifeline to get back into the game after a moment of sheer recklessness from UoN’s Matt Moffatt, as his poorly timed challenge brought down Marfo in the area on the stroke of halftime. Yet, Alex Akers’ stunning penalty save prevented the striker’s second of the evening.

The leading side started the second half strongly with a flurry of half-chances, as goalscorer Geddes continued to cause the NTU defence headaches.

UoN were desperate to hold on their lead, and they controlled the second period strongly to limit the service of NTU’s starman Marfo.

In the 79th minute, UoN’s victory was sealed as substitute Jacob Raphael’s mazy run was finished emphatically to extend the Green and Gold’s advantage to 3-1.

The margin of victory could have been extended late on, only for White and Henry Swann’s efforts to bounce back off the crossbar.

Those misses mattered little, as UoN secured a 3-1 victory to regain the Varsity football crown.

For NTU this rounds off a disappointing and winless season.

However, the Green and Gold can finally celebrate following heartbreak in the National Championship final. Impact had the opportunity to talk to goalscorer Fraser Geddes at full time, who said that he was ‘thankful to make an impact,’ as his team regained the Varsity trophy.

That victory puts UoN 6-2 up in the Varsity series, on the brink of Varsity glory with 4 events to play. They can seal the title on Wednesday in the Men’s Rugby League, Women’s Rugby Union, or the Super Wednesday events.

All photos taken by Jocey Neligwa and used with her permission.