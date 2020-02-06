Podcasts Sport

It’s Always Fight Week – Episode 2

0 February 6, 2020 13:41 by

Callum and Ibrahim fill us in on the latest in MMA in the second episode of It’s Always Fight Week! 

Callum McPhail and Ibrahim Lakhanpal 

Featured image courtesy of Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Music courtesy of audionautix.com  

