Nott-Experts-Ep.6: Current Affairs

Our Nott-Experts get to grips with the SU’s new Democratic Review, discuss the latest in Heathrow runways and express their love for our Eurovision 2020 contestant!

Kit Sinclair and Gareth Holmes

Featured image courtesy of Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Music courtesy of audionautix.com

Sources

https://www.su.nottingham.ac.uk/news/article/6001/Democratic-Review-result-an-update/

