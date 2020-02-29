Podcasts

Nott-Experts-Ep.6: Current Affairs

0 February 29, 2020 21:05 by

Our Nott-Experts get to grips with the SU’s new Democratic Review, discuss the latest in Heathrow runways and express their love for our Eurovision 2020 contestant! 

Kit Sinclair and Gareth Holmes

Featured image courtesy of Impact Podcasts via Canva. 

Music courtesy of audionautix.com  

For more podcast content, as well as uni news, reviews, entertainment articles, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!

Sources 

https://www.su.nottingham.ac.uk/news/article/6001/Democratic-Review-result-an-update/

https://www.su.nottingham.ac.uk/news/article/6001/Democratic-Review-result-an-update/

Tags
Categories
PodcastsPodcasts News

by Aidan Hall - Feb 29, 2020

Leave a Reply

RELATED BY