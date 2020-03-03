International Women’s Day 2020

In the run up to International Women’s Day, Impact‘s Lauren McGaun outlines the history of the occasion, the celebrations taking place at the University of Nottingham and the global initiatives championing social change for women.

International Women’s Day is celebrated around the world on the 8th of March and is seen as an occasion to bring women from all different backgrounds together to celebrate their achievements and push for advances. The United Nations has described the day as a “time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities.”

“The World Economic Forum estimates that it will take another 108 years to close the gender pay gap”

Whilst a lot of reforms have already taken place in order to speed up women’s progress in society, such as the granting of suffrage, there is still a long way to go, as females still suffer harsh inequalities universally. 33,000 girls become child brides every day and the World Economic Forum estimates that it will take another 108 years to close the gender pay gap. In coming together for International Women’s Day, it is hoped that policy initiatives can be inspired and social change driven for women.

“Those who are interested in current affairs will have the opportunity to take part in a live ‘Loose Women’ style panel show run by NSTV”

At the University of Nottingham itself, several events are taking place across campus in order to involve as many people as possible and encourage women to feel more connected. The Business Management and Leadership society, for example, are having a Netflix session on Friday the 6th of March from 6pm and a networking event on Sunday the 8th of March at the same time, both of which are taking place at the AT1 Space on Triumph Road.

On top of this, those who are interested in current affairs will have the opportunity to take part in a live ‘Loose Women’ style panel show run by NSTV on the 12th of March from 5pm. This will take place in The Studio in the Portland Building and will encourage debates on issues such as mental health and relationships. The main International Women’s Day event, however, will take place at Old Market Square on Sunday the 8th of March beginning at 10.30am, and will involve women from across the city collectively joining forces to celebrate their successes.

Lauren McGaun

