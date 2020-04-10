Podcasts

Forgotten Feminists- Edith Wilson

Izzie and Lauren discuss the lesser-known achievements of Edith Wilson, an incredible first lady and feminist. 

Isabelle Raikes and Lauren Mcgaun

Featured image courtesy of Phoebe Raine and Impact Podcasts via Canva. 

Music courtesy of audionautix.com  

