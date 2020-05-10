Meet the Candidates: Community Officer – Adam Huckerby

Adam Huckerby is running to be UoN’s Students’ Union Community Officer for the 2020/21 academic year. Impact caught up with Adam to ask him a few questions.

What are your plans to improve community safety, in particular safety in the Lenton area?

I want to ensure everywhere is safer for students, whether you live on or off campus. To do this I want to set up an SU ‘See it, report it’ system where they can report incidents to students, and then an app alerts those nearby.

In what ways do you intend to improve public transport for UoN students?

I will fight both NCT and NET on student ticket price increases, it has been rising over the past few years to the point that groups are better off taking a taxi, which is not green. On top of this I want to increase the frequency of buses to our other campuses on weekends and during freshers.

There is currently a lot of tension between Lenton residents and students living there. How do you plan to help alleviate this tension?

The Nottingham post perpetuates the illusion that residents hate students, although this might be the case for some, it is not the case for all of Lenton’s residents. A small few incidents have caused students to garner a negative image in the local mind, that is why I want to change the role to ‘Community and Charities’ officer, this means we will benefit the local community whilst simultaneously improving the student image.

“The community officer should not be someone that vows to work for the community, they should be someone that does work for the community.”

Community officers work very closely with local public services such as public transport and the police. What will you do to ensure that these working relationships continue to be fruitful and successful?

I will continue these relations with local services and meet regularly with them. I will use this platform to pass student concerns, whether about buses, trams, or overall safety.

Why should students vote for you as their Community Officer?

The community officer should not be someone that vows to work for the community, they should be someone that does work for the community. Over the past 3 years I have been involved in as many community projects as I could attend and have worked with local charities in Nottingham since I was young. I want to make changes in the SU for the better of all students by combatting rogue landlords. I will do this as a priority by setting up an SU approved lettings agency list until a complete SU lettings agency can be opened.

Aidan Hall

Featured image courtesy of Nina Sasha.

