Hard To Talk About Podcast- Ep.1: Sex, Relationships and Disabilities

Ep.1 Part 1
Ep.1 Part 2
Ep.1 Part 3

The Hard to Talk About Podcast is all about things that are, well, hart to talk about. This panel of students love discussing and raising awareness for issues that are stigmatised, under-discussed, or seen as taboo.

Part 1 

Sex, relationships and dating as disabled people, delving into mental illnesses and physical disabilities and how they effect our love lives.

Part 2

Answering your questions on these hard to discuss topics.

Part 3

The panel offer advice and information for people with and without disabilities when it comes to relationships.   

 

Luwa Adebanjo, Olivia White, Andrew Easton & Oliver Binns

 

Feature image courtesy of Impact Podcasts via Canva 

Sound effects courtesy of: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6G0hD6tZB7s, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qGubQZ9ZRHk,
https://www.pacdv.com/sounds/, https://sampleswap.org/filebrowser-new.php?d=VOCALS+and+SPOKEN+WORD%2F,
https://freesound.org/search/?q=hard+&f=&s=score+desc&advanced=0&g=1

