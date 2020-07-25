Failed To Find Friends For Life In First Year? Join Communi-Tea

Having formed after a string of students confessed their loneliness or hatred for flatmates through Nottsfessional, Communi-Tea is a group designed for those second year and above to form new friendships, find housemates or try new hobbies.

Since our last update, and after 13 long weeks of lockdown, Communi-Tea is thriving, growing into a lovely not-so-little group where strong bonds have been made and a whole new community of over 700 students is establishing itself.

Over the last couple of weeks, Communi-Tea has set up 4 main chats, imaginatively named after the colours of the heart emojis. Each one with a different personality:

Purple was introduced as the first chat, so it seems most of the action occurred here; Blue chat seems to be its own little family, enter at your own risk! Yellow is typically a quieter chat, there are certainly some friendships forming but it seems to be the chat to join if you don’t like group chats and, lastly, there’s the newbie Green chat, full of fresh new members trying to find friends.

You can chop and change chats until you find your group, but it’s certainly been a success with bromances blossoming all over the place.

There have also been bi-weekly zoom calls set up by the founders of the group, offering everything from virtual discos to games nights and Netflix parties and, if four group chats and conference calls aren’t enough for you, Minecraft and Discord servers have popped up allowing members a whole host of platforms to find new pals.

The idea is that each member will fill out a form of their likes and dislikes allowing them to be matched with like-minded individuals

It’s a no-pressure, come and go as you please kind of group, allowing members to take as much or as little as they want from it!

The next project that Communi-Tea is embarking on is the ‘Meet Mates’ scheme. The idea is that each member will fill out a form of their likes and dislikes allowing them to be matched with like-minded individuals.

It’s a big move from the small committee but, if it’s done well, it could prove a huge success. Expected to roll out in early August, ‘Meet Mates’ will prove the making or breaking point for the outreach group.

Come September, Communi-Tea are hoping to host a whole range of events targeted to all their members needs. Whether it be hitting the town or staying in and decorating T-shirts, there should something for everyone.

Once we can all reunite in Nottingham, the group should continue going from strength to strength

If you can name it, it’s probably on an events idea list for the group – the attention to detail and level of organisation carried out by this group is second to none.

Judging by their lockdown successes, once we can all reunite in Nottingham, the group should continue going from strength to strength.

Moreover, their conscious decision to remain independent from the Students’ Union will prove highly valuable as it allows the group far more flexibility in their decision-making processes.

Also, the events that they wish to hold in the near future will not be restricted, as they don’t have to stick to the list of preferred suppliers.

Overall, it seems that Communi-Tea is the place to be, whether you fancy yourself a socially distanced disco or something a bit more personal in the next couple of months.

Who knows, you might ‘Meet Mates’ for life through their new initiative, coming to a Facebook group near you in the next couple of weeks.

Robyn Walford

