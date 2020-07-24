Nottinghamshire Pride 2020 To Be Held Online

Organisers of this year’s Nottinghamshire Pride have revealed that this year’s festivities will be held entirely online, with all scheduled events being conducted virtually.

The Nottinghamshire Pride, a register charity launched in 2013, organises an annual Pride festival that is held in Nottingham city centre and consists of a day-long celebration, including a parade, stalls, art, and music. This year, however, the charity made the difficult decision to cancel the event in Hockley and put all celebrations online due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The online event, to be streamed on Nottinghamshire Pride’s various social media channels, is set to be filmed in The Ballroom at Nottingham’s Council House and will be broadcast between 7pm and 9pm on Saturday 25th July.

Among the expected performers are Nottingham-based singer songwriter Rob Green, as well as Miss Bowie, Concrete Rose, and the Killer Stars.

Interviews with a number of local personalities are also set to go ahead.

Leigh Ellis, chairperson at Nottinghamshire Pride, said: “We were disappointed to cancel our Pride event. However, we are committed to bringing the LGBTQ+ community and its allies together digitally, and we are so excited to be moving Nottinghamshire Pride online and venturing into the online world – a first for us.”

Aidan Hall

Featured image courtesy of Nottinghamshire Pride. Image license found here. No changes were made to this Image.

