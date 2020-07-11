TV Review: Hollywood

Set in post World War II Hollywood, this Netflix miniseries explores the hurdles faced by aspiring actors whilst trying to make it in the cut-throat world of acting.

As an unashamed Gleek, a series by created by Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy, and which even stars Darren Criss, grabbed my attention straight away. It’s safe to say I had VERY high hopes.

The fictionalised stories of this diverse cast touching upon what it meant to be both gay and a person of colour in the 1940s, could not be more relevant.

Personally, I was not disappointed. Following Pride month, and with the Black Lives Matter movement ongoing and ever present, the fictionalised stories of this diverse cast touching upon what it meant to be both gay and a person of colour in the 1940s, could not be more relevant. Faced with barrier after barrier, these captivating characters work together to push societal and industry boundaries, resulting in a happy ending for all.

With an easy on the eyes cast, this is a series where the impossible is truly made possible

While this happy ending has been criticised by some for trivialising these issues by ignoring the true plight that many had to go through, I would have to disagree. If you are looking for hard truths and disappointment, look elsewhere. Instead, take Hollywood for what it really is and indulge in a feel-good fantasy with top class acting from renowned names (including Patti Lapone, Queen Latifah and Jim Parsons), and fresher faces (such as Laura Harrier and Jeremy Pope).

After all, with the weather turning sour, and hope for change lingering in the air, what could be better than being whisked away to a sunny Hollywood daydream? With an easy on the eyes cast, this is a series where the impossible is truly made possible.

8/10

Abi Kara-Fernandes

