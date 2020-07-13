University of Nottingham to Own UK’s First ‘Quiet’ Halls

The University of Nottingham has become the first university in the UK to own an officially accredited lower noise student accommodation, as it chooses Lincoln Hall to be a ‘Quieter Hall’.

From the start of the new academic year in September, Lincoln Hall, situated on University Park campus, will be a designated ‘Quieter Hall’ after it met a set of criteria, which included provisions around space, sound and general resident guidelines, as well as noise policies, quiet rooms and living areas, and a quiet location away from the Students’ Union and busy roads.

Lincoln Hall will now house students in an environment where they cannot make “avoidable noise” between the hours of 9pm and 8am, as a part of the specific ‘noise curfew’. Residents will also be expected to follow restrictions on visitors and observe alcohol free zones.

Other criteria include a commitment to “quiet living” to “support those wishing to live a quieter lifestyle.” Doors with soft-close mechanisms and vehicle curfews are also said to be in place and there will be a 24/7 security team to deal with noise disturbances.

“We are lucky to have a very diverse student community with a wide range of needs and aspirations for their experience of university life, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming them back on to campus when it is safe for us to do so,” Vikki Welch, head of accommodation at the University of Nottingham, said.

Last year, a private student accommodation in Edinburgh also won the ‘Quieter Halls’ accreditation, but Lincoln Hall is the first university owned property in the UK to do so.

Aidan Hall

Image courtesy of Lincoln Hall via Facebook.

