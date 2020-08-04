The Curtain Call (Season 1) – ‘Monkey’

Daisy chats with Libby Horobin and Charlie Bellwood, the cast and creatives of Nottingham New Theatre’s latest show, ‘Monkey’.

‘Monkey’ will be broadcast on the Nottingham New Theatre’s YouTube channel on Wednesday 5th August 2020 at 7pm.

Please be aware that this podcast contains discussions of addiction.

Daisy Forster

Featured image courtesy of Daisy Forster, Kit Sinclair and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Music courtesy of www.royaltyfree-music.com

Did you know we’re now on iTunes? Check out all your fave podcasts here. or more podcast content, as well as uni news, reviews, entertainment articles, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!