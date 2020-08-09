The Curtain Call (Season 1) – ‘[The Fall Of] Julius Caesar’

In the latest episode of ‘The Curtain Call’, Daisy meets Kishan Ganatra, Jasmine Butler and Megan Peace, the team behind the Nottingham New Theatre’s online production of ‘[The Fall Of] Julius Caesar‘.

‘[The Fall Of] Julius Caesar’ will be broadcast on the Nottingham New Theatre’s YouTube channel on Wednesday 12 August 2020 at 7pm.

Daisy Forster

Featured image courtesy of Daisy Forster, Kit Sinclair and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Music courtesy of www.royaltyfree-music.com

Did you know we’re now on iTunes? Check out all your fave podcasts here. or more podcast content, as well as uni news, reviews, entertainment articles, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!