Lounging In Luxury: A Guide To Staying Stylish During Online Learning

On the third day of freshers, Impact gave to me… a look at the new normal during the pandemic – starting with tips on how to fashion your loungewear for the uncharted territory of online learning.

With fresher’s week and the start of University symbolising a new beginning for many students, opting for a fashionable new look is often a rite of passage. Even though in person, contact may be limited, your style need not suffer as this article will be your guide to fashionable online learning.

Online learning is now the norm for students across the world, and our lockdown shopping habits have reflected this. With lockdown leading to a surge in sales of loungewear, it’s of no doubt that our wardrobes are now fit for comfort. It’s easy to think that comfort doesn’t equal style, but this couldn’t be further from the truth. Staying stylish during online learning mustn’t be a struggle, don’t worry!

Despite lectures being online, 9ams still exist, even if it is from the comfort of your own bed.

Whilst lectures – in the form of Zoom calls – can be daunting and aren’t exactly what we signed up for, you still have the ability to make an impression with your fashion from the comfort of your own home. The beauty of online lectures is the ability to ditch jeans for joggers and learn comfortably; after all, your classmates only seeing your upper half on camera gives you free reign with your fashion!

Despite lectures being online, 9ams still exist, even if it is from the comfort of your own bed. A simple hoodie (University of Nottingham merch if you want to go all out) with joggers or leggings is a great way to exude stylish comfort. And it’s a great way to represent the University!

If you take away anything from this article, let it be that online learning doesn’t have to limit your fashion.

Loungewear doesn’t just mean hoodies however; joggers can be styled in various ways to brighten up any outfit. The rising popularity of loungewear in lockdown has led to comfortable outfit inspiration being readily available – PrettyLittleThing even has a designated section for ‘Joggers and a Nice Top’. My personal go to is a Kardashian-inspired joggers and a crop top, easily dressed up with a lace bralette and a necklace with curled hair and a simple makeup look.

A pop of colour to your loungewear can also make for a stylish lecture look. Co-ords are the way to go; the rise of TikTok led to the subsequent rise of tie-dye, meaning colourful tie-dye loungewear is widely available online. With dreary winter days ahead of us, why not brighten up your wardrobe (and your Zoom call) with some flamboyant fashion?

If you take away anything from this article, let it be that online learning doesn’t have to limit your fashion. If anything, the ability to stay in your pyjamas or joggers and only style your upper half is a time-saving blessing! So throw on a hoodie or crop top with some jewellery and a messy bun to give your classmates the illusion that you may be more put together than you actually are for your 9ams!

Amrit Virdi

Featured image courtesy of Nenad Stojkovic via Flickr. No changes made to this image. Image license found here

In-article images courtesy of Kim Kardashian and Prettylittlething via Instagram. No changes made to these images.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram or like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!