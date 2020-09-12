Student Fined £10,000 For Hosting Lenton House Party

Aidan Hall

Nottinghamshire Police have issued a huge £10,000 fine to a student who organised a party in Lenton on the night of Friday 11th September.

The 19-year-old student was issued the fine after 50 people turned up at the student property on Harlaxton Road.

Neighbours reported the house party to Nottinghamshire Police at around 10.20pm on Friday after which Community Protection Officers from Nottingham City Council attended.

The Community Protection Officers, however, said they were met with hostility from the organiser and police were called to assist.

Assistant Chief Constable Steve Cooper from Nottinghamshire Police said: “We need to all remember we are very much still in the middle of a global pandemic and we all need to take responsibility for our actions.

“This party was a clear example of a householder who deliberately flouted the rules without a care for anyone else and as a result we have used the full powers we have to deal with this.

“Under current rules we can issue fines to anyone hosting gatherings of more than 30 people which can result in fines of up to £10,000.”

“It was meant to be a small gathering with mates and it got out of hand”

“I want to send out a clear message to anyone who is thinking of deliberately hosting parties tonight or tomorrow night ahead of the rules changing to please not do this. As we have demonstrated here we are not afraid to use the full powers we have and we will not tolerate those who are deliberately put other people’s lives in danger”.

The student, who did not wish to be named, told Nottinghamshire Live: “It was meant to be a small gathering with mates and it got out of hand”.

The organisers did not want to discuss the fine, and whether they would pay or appeal the decision, but recognised what had happened and wanted to issue an apology to local residents.

When approached by Impact, the organiser refused to comment.

