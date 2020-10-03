3 Top Tips For Budgeting And Getting More For Less At University

This article is brought to you by Troop Scout LTD.

Starting university can be a daunting experience for anyone. There is so much change underway and one element that changes more than anything is your finances. For many students, it will be the first time that they need to budget as they grapple with the need to pay for a number of things that they hadn’t needed to previously.

Read on to see our top tips on budgeting and ensuring that you make your money go that much further during your higher education.

1-Take advantage of new customer offers and student discounts

Students are a market that are courted by many top brands. Companies are all too aware that many students stay loyal to brands that they trial as a student for the rest of their lives, and so there are heavy discounts to be had to try and lure you in. Sites like Newbie Deals showcases new customer offers for students looking to try new services. Also check out NUS as they have many discounts available to students and can save you a pretty penny.

2- Create a budget

Budgeting is a lifelong skill and there’s no better time to learn than when you start university. This handy budget planner tool from Money advice service is a good place to start. It talks you through how to setup a budget and allocate how much you will spend on life’s essentials. Once you have created your budget, it’s important that you stick to it as well as keeping it updated. Budgeting requires discipline and you’ll find that once you are in the routine, it’s a lot easier than you think.

3- Learn to Cook

Sure eating out is great and a wonderful timesaver. But learn to cook and you will save yourself a small fortune. Learning to use ingredients and discovering what goes together can open up a wonderful world that will delight your senses and you will start to amaze your friends with all that you conjure up. A recent study found that if you swap 2 takeaways for home cooked meals each week, over the course of a year you would save an average of £1,110, now who wouldn’t want that in their back burner?

Featured Image courtesy of Helena Lopes via Unsplash. Image use license here. No changes made to this image.

