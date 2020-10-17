Banksy Confirms Nottingham Wall Art

It comes as the city remains the highest in the country for coronavirus infection rates, with some speculating Banksy could have chosen Nottingham for that reason.

Others have suggested that it may have a link to the prominent cycling community in Nottingham and the Raleigh bicycle company that opened in the city in 1887.

Today, crowds gathered round the wall art as many stood by to take photos.

Aidan Hall

Image courtesy of Aidan Hall.

