Featuring You – Episode 1

Niamh Robinson, Isabelle Raikes and Anna Stacey

In the very first episode of Impact‘s new Features podcast, meet our Features team! Niamh, Issy and Anna introduce you to their section, discuss what they love about Features, and maybe even convince you to join!

Niamh Robinson, Isabelle Raikes and Anna Stacey

Featured image courtesy of Isabelle Raikes and Impact Podcasts via Canva.

Music courtesy of: https://www.purple-planet.com/

Did you know we’re now on iTunes? Check out all your fave podcasts here. or more podcast content, as well as uni news, reviews, entertainment articles, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved!