Kess’ Cozy Corner – Episode 1

Kess brings her renowned series of music articles over to Podcasts in the first episode of ‘Kess’ Cozy Corner’. Settle down with your favourite hot drink and relax as Kess takes you through her relationship with music, and explains exactly what she loves most about jazz favourite, Catherine Russell.

You can check out Kess’ earlier article on Catherine Russell here.

Featured image courtesy of Kess Leung via Canva.

Music: Study and Relax by Kevin MacLeod

Link: incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5764-study-and-relax

License: creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0

