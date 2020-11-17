Lockdown Tracksuits – Where to buy your loungewear sets?

Gemma Cockrell

As Nottingham tackles yet another lockdown, loungewear is sure to become a staple in everyone’s wardrobes. With the rise in the availability and popularity of matching loungewear sets, here are the best places to find tracksuits that suit your lockdown (and fashion) needs.

Juicy Couture

Mainly due to Tik Tok trends, 90’s and early 2000’s fashion has made a huge comeback in recent months, and Juicy Couture tracksuit sets have been a key part of this. If the idea of everyday comfort takes your fancy, these are all available from JD Sports and Urban Outfitters. Despite being on the slightly more expensive side, no-one can deny that the nostalgia of Juicy Couture makes it an essential for anyone who loves the matching loungewear set trend. There are a wide variety of bright colours available, and they are made from high quality velour material, so they are guaranteed to keep you warm this winter.

Their website boasts a huge variety of products, including T-shirts, shorts, joggers, hoodies, and underwear.

Lounge Apparel

Since their sudden surge in popularity due to frequent brand deals with Youtubers and Instagram influencers, Lounge Apparel have quickly become a very well-known brand in the realm of the internet. Their website boasts a huge variety of products, including T-shirts, shorts, joggers, hoodies, and underwear. They have a slightly cheaper price-tag than Juicy Couture, and they tend to opt for a more muted colour palette, such as whites, creams, and greys. So, if you prefer the more subtle and neutral look, then this brand is definitely for you.

iets frans

Tie-dye has been one of the biggest trends of 2020 and if you want to jump onto this trend, but aren’t artistic or adventurous enough to DIY your own tie-dye loungewear, then iets frans is the perfect brand for you. Their range of men’s and women’s tie-dye hoodies, sweatshirts, joggers and even socks are bright, trendy, eye-catching and colourful, as well as being made of thick, high-quality, comfortable material. The brand can be purchased from Urban Outfitters.

They would definitely be perfect for those who are determined to make sure that lockdown doesn’t interfere with their fitness regime.

Gymshark

Sportswear brand Gymshark offer a range of home-comfort loungewear sets, including pullovers, cropped hoodies, and leggings. These would be perfect for those attempting home workouts whilst in lockdown, and Gymshark loungewear sets mean you can look good and feel comfortable whilst doing so! These sets come in a range of tones, such as pastel green, white, grey and claret red. They would definitely be perfect for those who are determined to make sure that lockdown doesn’t interfere with their fitness regime.

Depop

With the recent increase in awareness of the issues and dangers of fast-fashion, more people are aiming to shop sustainably in order to decrease their contribution to the damage of our environment. This is where Depop comes in – there are hundreds of people selling loungewear sets on Depop, some which have been worn, but others which are brand new.

Buying second-hand clothing is great for the planet and you can still buy quality items at great prices without contributing to the fast-fashion crisis. You may even find the brands listed above on Depop for cheaper prices than retail, or you might find a smaller, sustainable, independently-owned brand who you wish to support. I definitely recommend making Depop your starting point when shopping for loungewear sets, as you never know what hidden gems you may find on there.

Featured image courtesy of SoQ??? via Flickr. No changes made to this image. Image license found here

In-article images courtesy of Juicy Couture and Depop via Twitter. No changes made to these images.

