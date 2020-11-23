Single Review: Charity Stow – Wake Up

Gemma Cockrell

Nottingham based singer-songwriter Charity Stow has already seen local success, after being featured on The Bodega, Rescue Rooms and LeftLion livestreams, as well as having played socially-distanced gigs at The Bodega Secret Garden, Dubrek Studios Derby, and Nottingham Arboretum.

Her previously released singles, including 2019’s Here and 2020’s Fool, caught the attention of local radio stations, including BBC Introducing in Nottingham, Leicester and Derby, Rutland Radio, and PCRFM. She returns at the end of this month, with her third single, titled Wake Up.

Written and co-produced by Stow herself, the track begins with an atmospheric guitar instrumental, and intense, dramatic, attention-capturing vocals. These vocal layers build up within the chorus, allowing the vocals to be the main focus of the listener, with the understated instrumental complimenting them, and allowing them to shine at the forefront of the track.

The soaring vocals in the latter half of the song contrast to the deeper vocals towards the beginning of the track

Stow demonstrates her impressive vocal ability and range, and the incredible control she has of her voice. The soaring vocals in the latter half of the song contrast to the deeper vocals towards the beginning of the track, with both sides succeeding in being equally as powerful, commanding and strong.

There is no doubt that Stow is an artist with the potential for extensive success

Stow is an example of the immense talent of the local Nottingham music scene. After the recognition and approval of many of Nottingham’s highly respected music venues and radio stations, and with Wake Up set for release on 27th November, there is no doubt that Stow is an artist with the potential for extensive success.

Gemma Cockrell

Featured image courtesy of Jay Naylor. Image use granted to Impact by Charity Stow and Jay Naylor. Artist’s Instagram can be found here.

In article images courtesy of @charitystowmusic via Instagram. No changes were made to these images.

For more content including uni news, reviews, entertainment, lifestyle, features and so much more, follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like our Facebook page for more articles and information on how to get involved.

If you can’t get enough of Impact Reviews, follow us on Twitter and like our Facebook page for updates on our new articles.