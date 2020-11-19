Podcasts

The Science Show Episode 4 – World Toilet Day

Matthew Bird

Happy World Toilet Day! Join Matt, Roma and Ottilie as they discuss the global sanitation crisis, speak to Professor Sarah Jewitt and student Hannah Pink, and share their favourite toilet facts.

If you’d like to learn more about the case of Henrietta Lacks, check out this article on our website. And don’t forget to vote for your favourite fact below!

Matthew Bird

