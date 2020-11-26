Tier 3 Restrictions For Nottingham Confirmed

Abi Kara-Fernandes

New Tier 3 restrictions will be enforced in Nottinghamshire on the 2nd December, when the national lockdown ends next week.

This will mean bars, pubs, cafes and restaurants will still be unable to open, as well as hotels, cinemas and other entertainment venues, except for takeaways which will continue to stay open.

Weddings will be limited to 15 guests and funeral ceremonies are allowed a maximum of 30 people

Shops and personal care facilities will be allowed to reopen across the country in the run up to Christmas.

Gyms are now also able to open, however group exercise classes are still prohibited.

Weddings will be limited to 15 guests and funeral ceremonies are allowed a maximum of 30 people, with places of worship remaining open even during the lockdown.

Coronavirus cases in Nottingham City are falling

Other East Midlands counties, including Derbyshire, Leicestershire and Lincolnshire, will also be placed under these rules from the 2nd December, with Rutland and Northamptonshire falling under Tier 2.

Despite these restrictions being imposed, coronavirus cases in Nottingham City are falling, as are numbers in Mansfield, Ashfield and Bassetlaw.

This has left many Nottinghamshire MPs feeling “frustrated” and “disappointed”, with concerns for the implications these restrictions will have on smaller industries, awaiting details on support for the hospitality sector yet to be announced.

Nottingham council leader David Mellen said on Tuesday it would be unreasonable for Nottingham to be placed in Tier 3 as cases are below the national average.

Whilst restrictions have not yet been eased, Matt Hancock has announced measures will be reviewed in a fortnight, thanking the British public for the sacrifices the country has had to, and will continue to, make, in order to control the virus and allow a five day respite this Christmas.

