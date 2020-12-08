Kess’ Cozy Corner – Childhood Throwbacks

Kess Leung

Join Kess and Zerin for the second episode of Kess’ Cozy Corner as they take a trip down memory lane and revisit all those Disney Channel childhood favourites! From Demi Lovato, to Selena Gomez, to the Jonas Brothers, get ready to revisit all those bops (and celebrity dramas) from our preteen years.

Kess Leung

Featured image courtesy of Kess Leung via Canva.

Music: Study and Relax by Kevin MacLeod

Link: incompetech.filmmusic.io/song/5764-study-and-relax

License: creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0

