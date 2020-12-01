Zoya Gulshin

Whether you bought only one pot with you to university, or you’re feeling too lazy to clean up the dirty pile of pots left by the kitchen sink, one pot recipes are always a great idea. All recipes below can be made vegetarian and vegan!

Chilli Con Carne (makes 4 portions):

Ingredients

500g of minced beef/soy mince

1 onion

400g tin of tomatoes

400g tin of kidney beans

1 cup of stock of your choice

Salt

Chilli con carne spice mix or:

1 tsp chilli powder

1 tsp paprika

1 tsp ground cumin

Method

Chop your onion, add it to a pot with some oil. Once the onion has browned, add in your spices or spice mix. Brown your mince, this should take around 5-7 minutes. Add in a tin of chopped tomatoes, stock liquid and the can of red kidney beans. Add salt to taste. Bring to a boil, reduce the heat and let the chilli simmer for around half an hour. Serve with a baked potato, chips or nachos.

Fajita Rice (makes 2 portions):

Ingredients

1 chicken breast/250g tofu

One pepper

One red onion

2 garlic cloves

1 tbsp olive oil

1 tsp ground cumin

1 tsp smoked paprika

½ tsp of red chilli powder

Salt

250g of rice in a pouch

Method

Chop your chicken breast or tofu into strips. Finely slice your onion and pepper, also into strips. Add oil to a pan on a medium heat. Throw in the protein source, onion and pepper. Keep the contents of the pan moving, so nothing sticks. Wait for the chicken/tofu to cook, and the onions and peppers to soften – this will take around 5-7 minutes. Finely chop garlic and add it in. Add in your spices and salt to taste. Make sure the chicken/tofu and vegetables are well coated with the spices. Chuck your packeted rice into the pot and cook for 2 minutes. Serve with guacamole on the side.

A Desi Style Daal (makes 2 portions):

Ingredients

½ cup of red lentils

1 and ½ cup of water

1 garlic clove

1 tbsp oil

1 green chilli

3-4 baby tomatoes

1 tsp chilli flakes

1 tsp garam masala

½ tsp of turmeric

Around 2 tbsp of chopped fresh coriander

Salt

Method

Heat oil in a pan on a low heat. Finely chop your garlic and add it in. Once garlic is golden brown, pour out the oil and the garlic into a bowl. To the pot, add in the remaining ingredients except from the coriander. Add your salt to taste. Leave to simmer on a medium heat for around 15 minutes, make sure to stir occasionally so nothing sticks to the pan. The lentils should almost soften and dissolve. If the lentils are still hard at the end of your time frame, add in an extra ¼ cup of water. Once you have achieved a thick soup-like consistency, and the lentils have managed to dissolve, add in the bowl of browned garlic and the oil alongside the coriander. Serve with microwavable rice or heat up some chapattis!

